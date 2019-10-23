Half Of Americans Want Trump Impeached, Says New Poll

PA

A new poll has found half of Americans would like to see President Donald Trump impeached and removed from the White House.

49% of those polled agreed the president had improperly used his office during his dealings with the Ukrainian president to gain political advantage against potential 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden, while 43% disagreed.

Democrats were most in favour of impeachment, with 87% showing support for the president’s removal from office. Just 6% of Republicans were in support of impeachment, a lower figure than the 14% recorded in a similar poll in September, while 50% of independents were in favour of impeachment.

In terms of truthfulness, 50% of respondents believe the majority of public comments made by President Trump regarding his handling of US relations with Ukraine to be false. A lower percentage, 44%, believe the president to have been mostly truthful about the matter.

Again, thoughts on Trump’s truthfulness in terms of his dealings with Ukraine are divided sharply by political party. Out of polled Republicans, 86% perceived his public comments on the matter to be mostly true, while 83% of Democrats felt they were mostly false.

The poll – taken from a national sample of 1,003 people – was conducted by CNN, via telephone calls made by independent research company SSRS.

As well as marking a new high in CNN polling in regards to this subject, this is also the very first time support for the president’s impeachment and removal has substantially outpaced opposition.

However, President Trump’s approval ratings have not taken the sort of knocking these figures might suggest, as they are reportedly comparable to polls taken before the impeachment inquiry was formally launched in late September.

Similar to ratings recorded in polls taken in early September and August this year, 57% expressed disapproval at Trump’s handling of the presidency, while 41% approved. Seven percent of those surveyed had no opinion on the matter.

President Trump is currently the subject of an impeachment inquiry after he allegedly abused his office to put ‘pressure’ on Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former vice president, and potential 2020 rival, Joe Biden.

Trump has denied holding back US military aid to Ukraine to pressure President Zelensky to investigate Biden’s son Hunter, in what has been described as an attempt to launch a smear campaign.

Earlier this month, Trump implored Ukraine and China to investigate the Bidens during a TV interview on the White House lawn.

