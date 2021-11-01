Halyna Hutchins’ Haunting Final Words Revealed After Alec Baldwin Gunshot Tragedy

Halyna Hutchins/Instagram/Alamy

Interviews with cast and crew members from the Western film Rust have revealed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ last words.

Hutchins was working as director of photography on the film when actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun that struck her on set, causing fatal injuries.

Shortly before the incident took place, Baldwin had been preparing for a shootout scene inside a church.

Interviews with 14 crew members, as well as emails and text messages cited by the Los Angeles Times, reveal the camera crew had been working to make sure they would be able to capture the correct angles for the cross draw with the .45-caliber Colt revolver.

During the preparation, Baldwin reportedly gripped the holstered handgun and said: ‘So, I guess I’m gonna take this out, pull it and go, ‘Bang!’’

The actor had been told the prop was a ‘cold gun’, but when he fired the weapon a live bullet flew out of the barrel in the direction of Hutchins and director Joel Souza, who was standing behind the cinematographer.

Hutchins is said to have stumbled backwards and fallen into the arms of the chief electrician on set, while Souza dropped to the floor and shouted, ‘What the f*ck was that? That burns.’

Baldwin said: ‘What the f*ck just happened?’

Someone on the scene called for a medic while crew members rushed to Hutchins’ aid. A boom operator looked her in the eyes and said ‘Oh, that was no good’.

Hutchins uttered her last words in response, saying: ‘No, that was no good. That was no good at all.’

A statement from the Santa Fe sheriff’s office confirmed Hutchins was taken by helicopter to the University of New Mexico hospital following the incident, but she was pronounced dead just hours after the shooting.

Souza was transported by ambulance to Christus St Vincent regional medical center were he received treatment before being released.

