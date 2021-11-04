Halyna Hutchins’ Husband Hires Law Firm In Wake Of Rust Shooting

Alamy/@HalynaHutchins/Instagram

The husband of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer killed on the set of Rust, has hired a law firm following the fatal shooting.

The DP passed away last month after Alec Baldwin was ‘practicing his cross-draw’ when the gun discharged, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

Advert 10

While no charges have been filed against the actor, the chief armourer, the assistant director or anyone else on the crew, Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies recently said she wasn’t ruling anything out. Baldwin has been fully cooperative with the investigation.

Alamy

Matthew Hutchins has since retained the counsel of Panish Shea Boyle Ravipudi, a firm that specialises in wrongful death lawsuits, according to the Los Angeles Times.

A spokesperson for the family said he ‘remains focused on taking care of his son and processing his grief’, while the firm said, ‘Respecting Mr. Hutchins’ request for privacy as the family grieves the loss of Halyna Hutchins, the firm will not be making any statements at this time.’ The firm declined to comment on any plans to file a suit.

Advert 10

Alamy

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the head armourer on the Rust set, recently said she didn’t know how a live bullet ended up in Baldwin’s gun, as she’d already inspected it. ‘Who put those in there and why is the central question,’ she said in a statement released by one of her lawyers, Jason Bowles, per The Guardian.

Dave Halls, the assistant director on Rust, reportedly shouted ‘cold gun’ before handing it to Baldwin, indicating that it was safe to use.

‘Hannah kept guns locked up, including throughout lunch on the day in question (Oct. 21), and she instructed her department to watch the cart containing the guns when she was pulled away for her other duties or on a lunch break,’ the statement added.

Advert 10

‘Hannah did everything in her power to ensure a safe set. She inspected the rounds that she loaded into the firearms that day. She always inspected the rounds.’

Earlier this week, her attorneys also suggested the tragedy may have been the result of sabotage.