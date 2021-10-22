Halyna Hutchins’ Husband Speaks Out After Alec Baldwin Shooting On Film Set

Halyna Hutchins/Instagram/Alamy

The husband of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins has spoken out after she was fatally shot while working on a film set.

Hutchins was in New Mexico working on the set of the film Rust, which stars Travis Fimmel, Jensen Ackles and Alec Baldwin, when Baldwin fired a prop gun and accidentally caused her fatal injuries.

The 42-year-old, who was working as the director of photography on the project, was airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, where she passed away as a result of her injuries. The film’s director, Joel Souza, was also injured in the events and has since been released from hospital.

Baldwin described Hutchins’ death as the result of a ‘tragic accident’ and assured he is ‘fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred’, as well as saying he is ‘in touch with her husband, offering [his] support to him and his family’.

Hutchins’ husband, Matthew, confirmed to the New York Post that he has been in touch with Baldwin, telling the publication: ‘I have spoken with Alec Baldwin and he’s been very supportive.’

Hutchins and her husband were married for 16 years prior to her untimely death, and together they shared a nine-year-old son. Matthew and the couple’s son are now in Santa Fe, where the accident took place.

Meanwhile, Hutchins’ mother-in-law, Teresa Hutchins, said there are ‘so many unanswered questions’ regarding the death of the cinematographer.

Alamy

She commented: ‘She was a very lovely young woman. And I knew when I first met her that she would wind up being my daughter-in-law.’

A spokesperson for Rust Movies Productions LLC has confirmed the production has been halted ‘for an undetermined period of time’ as a result of the events, saying the ‘entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated’ by the tragedy. The spokesperson added that counselling services will be provided to everyone connected to the film.