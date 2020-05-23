Hana Kimura, Pro Wrestler And Netflix Star, Dies Aged 22
Professional wrestler and Netflix star Hana Kimura has died at the age of 22.
Kimura had been one of World Wonder Ring Stardom’s key performers, and had also appeared as a regular cast member in Japanese Netflix reality show Terrace House. A cause of death has not been officially announced at the time of writing.
Japanese wrestling promotion company Stardom confirmed the sad news to fans via Twitter, writing:
Stardom fans,
We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away.
Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends.
We appreciate your support during this difficult time.
Hana Kimura made her wrestling debut in 2016 at Wrestle-1, and was awarded her first ever title, the JWP Junior Championship, later that same year. Kimura’s mother, Kyoko Kimura, had been a professional wrestler before her.
Later, Kimura also wrestled for Stardom, officially leaving Wrestle-1 to join Stardom in 2019. The leader of the Tokyo Cyber Squad faction, Kimura won the Artist of Stardom championship twice, and also earned a Goddess of Stardom championship.
In 2019, Kimura joined the cast of Terrace House, which saw her live alongside five other young people in a house in Tokyo.
Tributes have poured in for Kimura, many from those in the wrestling community, who have been left greatly saddened by her death.
Fellow wrestler Jamie Hayter tweeted:
Distraught. I don’t even know what to say or feel. Numb. I can’t express it. RIP Hana Kimura. Such a wonderful human being. The gaijin helper. All the potential. A beautiful soul. Kind. I just can’t even put into f*cking words how upsetting this is. I hope you found peace.
Another wrestler, Sü Yüng wrote:
I will always love and miss you, my friend. You are my little sister. The Swanns send our love and condolences to Hana Kimura, her family, and loved ones. I will never forget you. So much I want to say… my heart is broken.
American pro wrestler Alex Gracia said:
Hana Kimura lit up every room she walked in. She was sunshine and one of the most selfless human beings I’ve ever met. I’m one of the lucky ones who got to experience first hand how special and loving of a person she is. Hearts are hurting right now. I’m hurting right now.
Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Hana Kimura at this difficult time.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
