Handcuffed Black Man Dies After Cop Kneeled On His Neck During Arrest
Warning: Distressing Content
Footage has been shared of a police officer kneeling on a black man’s neck while he lay on the floor in handcuffs during an arrest.
The disturbing video was posted online by bystander Darnella Frazier, showing the unidentified man groaning and telling the Minneapolis officer he couldn’t breathe as he knelt on his neck during the arrest on Monday, May 25.
Passersby condemned the officers for their excessive actions, with one pointing out the white officer is ‘stopping his breathing’.
Speaking about the incident as well as another racially charged incident in New York’s Central Park, journalist Gayle King said, ‘It feels to me like open season … and that sometimes it’s not a safe place to be in this country for black men.’
While on the ground, the man continued:
My stomach hurts. My neck hurts. Everything hurts. … (I need) water or something. Please. Please. I can’t breathe, officer. … I cannot breathe. I cannot breathe.
One of the officers told onlookers: ‘This is why you don’t do drugs, kids’, to which one person responded ‘This ain’t about drugs bro! He’s human.’
Another onlooker continually urged the officer to check the man’s pulse, and a few minutes after the video began the man stopped moving and became unresponsive. An ambulance arrived to take him to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he later died.
Frazier shared the footage on Facebook, writing:
They killed him right in front of cup foods over south on 38th and Chicago!! No type of sympathy. #PoliceBrutality
In a statement regarding the incident, Minneapolis police said the officers in the video were responding to a report of a ‘forgery in progress’, CBS News reports.
They explained:
Officers were advised that the suspect was sitting on top of a blue car and appeared to be under the influence.
Two officers arrived and located the suspect, a male believed to be in his 40s, in his car. He was ordered to step from his car.
After he got out, he physically resisted officers. Officers were able to get the suspect into handcuffs and noted he appeared to be suffering medical distress. Officers called for an ambulance.
The statement went on to announce the man’s death, adding: ‘At no time were weapons of any type used by anyone involved in this incident. … Body worn cameras were on and activated during this incident.’
The two officers involved in the incident have been placed on paid administrative leave, and the FBI has joined the investigation of the incident.
All bodycam footage has been turned over to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which investigates most police shootings and in-custody deaths.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk
Topics: News, Minneapolis, Police, police brutality, Racism
CreditsDarnella Frazier/Facebook and 1 other
Darnella Frazier/Facebook
CBS News
Video shows Minneapolis cop with knee on neck of motionless, moaning man who later died