Hands-Free Driving Could Be Arriving On The UK's Roads By Spring 2021

We’ve got hands-free phones, smart speakers, light switches and credit cards, but the contactless world could be about to go on the road.

The UK government has announced that cars equipped for hands-free driving could arrive as early as spring 2021, and could be given the go-ahead for speeds of up to 70mph, meaning drivers could sit back and enjoy the ride on long motorway stretches.

Humans will need to be ready to take back control of the vehicle, so don’t expect to get a nap in while you’re behind the wheel, but the hands-free technology is able to control a car’s movements and keep it in a lane for an extended period of time.

‘Automated lane keeping systems’ (ALKS) technology has been approved by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), of which the UK is a member, and now the Department for Transport (DfT) has issued a call for evidence into the technology.

While it might seem dangerous to let a device take control of a fast-moving vehicle, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders actually claims it could cut accidents due to its collision-avoidance and lane-keeping technology, The Guardian reports.

Mike Hawes, chief executive of the organisation, described the technology as ‘life changing’ and said it could prevent 47,000 serious accidents in the next 10 years.

He added:

This advanced technology is ready for rollout in new models from as early as 2021, so today’s announcement is a welcome step in preparing the UK for its use, so we can be among the first to grasp the benefits of this road safety revolution.

The introduction of ALKS would require changes to current legal framework, so the UK government is looking to speak to experts within the motoring industry to determine how it could be implemented safely.

The consultation will also look at whether ALKS-enabled cars should be classed as automated, meaning responsibility for safety could fall on the technology provider, rather than the driver.

Commenting on the technology, transport minister Rachel Maclean said:

Automated technology could make driving safer, smoother and easier for motorists and the UK should be the first country to see these benefits, attracting manufacturers to develop and test new technologies.

Edmund King, president of the motoring organisation The AA, said the government was ‘right to be consulting on the latest collision-avoidance system, which has the potential to make our roads even safer in the future’.

However, Jim Holder, editorial director of What Car?, said he had not been convinced by the trials of automated lane keeping technology that have taken place so far, explaining: ‘They’re not necessarily at the point where you’d trust them enough. They work 90% of the time, but that’s not enough.’

The government’s consultation on the technology will close on October 27.