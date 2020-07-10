Hanging Death Of Black Man Robert Fuller Has Been Ruled A Suicide GoFundMe

The death of Robert Fuller who was found hanging from a tree last month has been ruled as a suicide.

Los Angeles Police Department reported that Fuller, 24, had been spotted by a passer-by in the early hours of Wednesday, June 10, near Palmdale City Hall in Poncitlán Square. He was later found dead.

Despite police saying there were no signs of a struggle, there were concerns about the nature of his death with three KKK members reportedly living there.

Following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, which wasn’t originally deemed a homicide, Palmdale residents had been keen to remind officials of the racist presence in the city.

An initial post-mortem examination concluded the cause of death was suicide but the 24 year old’s family insisted on further investigations.

Now it has come to light that Fuller had previously suffered with mental health problems and went to a California hospital in February 2019 and said he could hear voices telling him to kill himself, BBC News reports.

Los Angeles sheriff commander Chris Marks told a news conference that Fuller had also been treated for suicidal thoughts at a Nevada hospital in November last year.

Marks concluded, ‘The medical examiner issued their final autopsy report and delivered it to the sheriff’s department, and deemed this case to be a suicide,’ adding that there were no signs of foul play.

Another Black man was found hanging in California just two weeks before Fuller’s death – something which further sparked fears of their being foul play involved.

On May 31, 38-year-old Malcolm Harsch was found in a tree outside Victorville City Library, near a homeless encampment he was allegedly living in.

Sue Jones, public information officer of the City of Victorville, explained that the local fire department took over from bystanders performing CPR on Harsch. After 20 minutes, he was declared dead.

While sheriffs also didn’t expect foul play in regards to Marsch’s death, his family didn’t believe he took his own life.

In a statement, the family wrote:

Everyone who knew our brother was shocked to hear that he allegedly hung himself and don’t believe it to be true as well as the people who were there when his body was discovered. The explanation of suicide does not seem plausible.

Surveillance footage was then looked at by the FBI which ‘confirmed the absence of foul play.’ His family have since accepted suicide as the cause of death after seeing the video footage for themselves.