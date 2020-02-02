‘Happy Brexit Day’ Note Tells Foreign Residents To ‘Only Speak English’

As we finally have our great country back we feel there is one rule to that needs to be made clear to Winchester Tower residents.

We do not tolerate people speaking other languages than English in the flats.

We are now our own country again and the the [sic] Queens English is the spoken tongue here.

If you do want to speak whatever is the mother tongue of the country you came from then we suggest you return to that place and return your flat to the council so they can let British people live here and we can return was normality before you infected this once great island.