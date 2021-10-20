unilad
Harambe Honoured With 7-Foot Statue Surrounded By 10,000 Bananas

by : Cameron Frew on : 20 Oct 2021 14:52
Harambe Honoured With 7-Foot Statue Surrounded By 10,000 BananasCincinnati Zoo/Alamy

A seven-foot, bronze Harambe statue surrounded by 10,000 bananas has appeared on Wall Street.

Harambe was a gorilla who was infamously shot and killed in 2016 after a three-year-old boy climbed into his enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden. His death became an international phenomenon, sparking immense coverage, debate and countless ‘Justice For Harambe’ memes.

On Monday, October 18, a statue of the silverback was spotted in New York City, sat in front of Wall Street’s Charging Bull in Bowling Green Park.

The display, put together by Sapien.Network, an in-development social networking platform ‘dedicated to putting the needs and welfare of human beings first’, is said to represent how Wall Street has gone ‘bananas’ and is continually out of touch with the everyday public, NBC News reports.

The firm’s co-founders Robert Giometti, Tejay Aluru and Ankit Bhatia claimed the US capitalist system ‘enriches wealthy elites and leaves the average person behind’.

‘It’s not about rejecting capitalism or the current system. It’s about revolving them into the current future and letting them empower more groups of people. That’s the whole point of this story,’ Giometti said.

‘Harambe is a representation of something that lets us look at more than just ourselves. What are we aspiring to as people? It’s about connecting. A simple gesture of giving a banana builds community. As a society, we need to come together. We can’t keep fighting to come together.’

While some people have expressed concerns about the food going to waste for the sake of a demonstration, Sapien.Network said the bananas will be donated to food banks and community fridges around the city.

