Harmony Montgomery: Father Arrested In Case Of Missing 7-Year-Old

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

The biological father of missing seven-year-old Harmony Montgomery has been arrested.

Harmony was first reported missing by authorities on December 31, 2021, despite having already not been seen for two years.

Advert 10

On the evening of January 4, 2022, her biological father Adam Montgomery was arrested on four charges in relation to his daughter, who was last seen at her family home in Manchester, New Hampshire, in October 2019 when she was just five years old.

Adam, aged 31, is now facing charges of: felony second-degree assault against Harmony in 2019; a misdemeanour charge of interference with custody; and two further misdemeanour charges of endangering the welfare of a child, The Independent reports.

Harmony and her younger biological brother, Jamison, spent years in foster care before Jamison was adopted and Harmony eventually returned to the custody of Adam, despite Jamison’s new parents trying to adopt her too. Jamison’s adoptive parents attempted to send Harmony gifts, but reportedly couldn’t get in contact, even through Harmony’s biological mother, Crystal Sorey.

Advert 10

When Harmony was reported missing only last week, police said the ‘circumstances surrounding [her] prolonged absence’ were ‘concerning’, and the events around the girl’s disappearance would be ‘thoroughly investigated’.

Harmony’s family home was also searched by authorities earlier in the week to help with their investigation, and other family members are said to have cooperated with police, NBC News Boston reports.

However, it is not yet known if the search turned up any clues as to where the seven-year-old is, or has been for the past two years.

Advert 10

Harmony is described as having blond hair, blue eyes, and wearing glasses. She is four feet tall, weighs around 50 pounds and is blind in her right eye, Fox News reports.

Harmony’s father is set to be arraigned on Wednesday in Hillsborough County Superior Court North.

Police have since started a dedicated tip line for any information regarding the young girl’s disappearance or current whereabouts. A total of $12,500 is also currently being offered as a reward for any information which leads to her discovery.

Advert 10

Detectives are working with the state Division for Children, Youth and Families and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Chief of Manchester Police Allen Aldenberg said: ‘Help us find this little girl. Someone knows something, do what is right and call in.’