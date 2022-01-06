Harmony Montgomery: Step-Mother Now Arrested In Case Of Missing 7-Year-Old
The stepmother of missing girl Harmony Montgomery has been arrested and charged in an incident related to the seven-year-old’s disappearance.
Harmony was last seen in Manchester, New Hampshire, in October 2019 when she was five-years-old and was first declared missing on December 31, 2021, when authorities realised nobody had seen her for more than two years, police are continuing to search for the girl’s whereabouts.
Harmony’s biological father was recently arrested on four charges in relation to his daughter, including felony second-degree assault against Harmony in 2019.
31-year-old Kayla Montgomery, Harmony’s stepmother, was arrested on a charge of welfare fraud after she allegedly continued to collect food stamp benefits on behalf of the missing child, who is not her biological daughter, The Daily Beast reports.
New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office said Kayla obtained more than $1,500 worth of benefits on Harmony’s behalf between December 2019 and June 2021, even though Harmony was no longer living with her.
Adam Montgomery, Harmony’s biological father, was arrested yesterday on four charges in relation to his missing daughter.
He faces a charge of felony assault in the second-degree against his daughter, along with a misdemeanour charge of interference with custody and two further charges of endangering the welfare of a child.
The Montgomery family home was searched earlier this week as part of the investigation into Harmony’s disappearance; authorities spoke to family members although it is not known whether any items were recovered.
Harmony and her younger brother Jamison spent years in foster care before her brother was adopted by a couple who then inquired about adopting Harmony, but were unable to get in touch and were told she had been returned to her biological father’s custody.
Harmony’s biological mother had also been unable to get in touch with her daughter, The Independent reports.
Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg has appealed to the public to come forward with any information they have about Harmony’s disappearance.
If you have an information surrounding Harmony’s disappearance then you can contact the tip line on 603-203-6060. Aside from the new tip line, anyone with information on Harmony’s whereabouts is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711 or lead investigator Detective Jack Dunleavy at 603-792-5561. Anonymous tips can also be called in to the Manchester Crimeline 603-624-4040
