Harrison Ford Pays Tribute To Late Indiana Jones Co-Star Sean Connery
Harrison Ford has paid tribute following the death of his Indiana Jones co-star Sean Connery.
Connery passed away aged 90 on Saturday, October 31, after being unwell for some time and suffering with dementia.
The actor, who also played the original James Bond, starred alongside Ford in the 1989 film Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade, in which he played Indiana’s father, Henry Jones Sr.
Ford, 78, recalled fond memories of his time with Connery in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, saying: ‘God we had fun’.
He commented:
He was my father … not in life … but in Indy 3.
You don’t know pleasure until someone pays you to take Sean Connery for a ride in the sidecar of a Russian motorcycle bouncing along a bumpy, twisty mountain trail and getting to watch him squirm.
If he’s in heaven, I hope they have golf courses. Rest in peace dear friend.
Indiana Jones director Steven Spielberg has previously said that casting Connery was a no-brainer, commenting: ‘There is only one option when it comes to playing Indy’s father and that is James Bond. The original James Bond, the great James Bond: Sean Connery.’
George Lucas, who wrote The Last Crusade, was also among those paying tribute to Connery.
He described the actor as having an ‘air of intelligent authority and sly sense of comedic mischief’, adding:
Only someone like Sean Connery could render Indiana Jones immediately into boyish regret or relief through a stern fatherly chiding or rejoiceful hug.
I’m thankful for having had the good fortune to have known and worked with him. My thoughts are with his family.
Connery’s acting career spanned seven decades, during which time he also took on roles in The Untouchables, The Hunt for Red October, Highlander and The Rock.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
