unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Harrison Ford Pays Tribute To Late Indiana Jones Co-Star Sean Connery

by : Emily Brown on : 03 Nov 2020 07:58
Harrison Ford Pays Tribute To Late Indiana Jones Co-Star Sean ConneryHarrison Ford Pays Tribute To Late Indiana Jones Co-Star Sean ConneryLucasfilm/PA Images

Harrison Ford has paid tribute following the death of his Indiana Jones co-star Sean Connery. 

Connery passed away aged 90 on Saturday, October 31, after being unwell for some time and suffering with dementia.

Advert

The actor, who also played the original James Bond, starred alongside Ford in the 1989 film Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade, in which he played Indiana’s father, Henry Jones Sr.

Sean Connery in Indiana JonesSean Connery in Indiana JonesParamount Pictures

Ford, 78, recalled fond memories of his time with Connery in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, saying: ‘God we had fun’.

He commented:

Advert

He was my father … not in life … but in Indy 3.

You don’t know pleasure until someone pays you to take Sean Connery for a ride in the sidecar of a Russian motorcycle bouncing along a bumpy, twisty mountain trail and getting to watch him squirm.

If he’s in heaven, I hope they have golf courses. Rest in peace dear friend.

Sean Connery in Indiana JonesSean Connery in Indiana JonesParamount Pictures

Indiana Jones director Steven Spielberg has previously said that casting Connery was a no-brainer, commenting: ‘There is only one option when it comes to playing Indy’s father and that is James Bond. The original James Bond, the great James Bond: Sean Connery.’

George Lucas, who wrote The Last Crusade, was also among those paying tribute to Connery.

Advert
Sean Connery James BondSean Connery James BondUnited Artists

He described the actor as having an ‘air of intelligent authority and sly sense of comedic mischief’, adding:

Only someone like Sean Connery could render Indiana Jones immediately into boyish regret or relief through a stern fatherly chiding or rejoiceful hug.

I’m thankful for having had the good fortune to have known and worked with him. My thoughts are with his family.

Connery’s acting career spanned seven decades, during which time he also took on roles in The Untouchables, The Hunt for Red October, Highlander and The Rock.

Advert

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677. 

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Celebrity, Harrison Ford, James Bond, Steven Spielberg

Credits

The Hollywood Reporter

  1. The Hollywood Reporter

    Harrison Ford Mourns Death of Onscreen Father Sean Connery

 