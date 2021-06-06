unilad
Harry And Meghan Have Welcomed Their Second Child

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 06 Jun 2021 17:14
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Welcomed Their Second Child

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced their arrival of their second baby.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed a baby girl named Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, paying tribute both Lili’s great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and the late Princess Diana.

The Queen was nicknamed Lilibet by close members of her family, and the late Duke of Edinburgh.

Lilibet, whom Meghan was pregnant with during the couple’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year, was born on Friday, June 4, in California, according to Sky News.

This is the couple’s second child together. Their first, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, was born in May 2019.

Meghan and Harry
Meghan and Harry have said in a statement that both mother and baby are doing well.

It reads:

It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world.

Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. She weighed 7lbs 11oz (3.5kg). Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home.

‘Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet,’ the pair added.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

In a separate statement issued on their Archewell website, they said that Lili is ‘more than [they] could have ever imagined’, and that they’re grateful for everyone’s love and prayers from across the world.

Photographs of their newborn are yet to be shared.

Lilibet’s arrival comes after Meghan suffered a miscarriage last summer. In an open letter published in The New York Times, the now mother-of-two detailed the harrowing moment she knew that she’d miscarried.

Featured Image Credits: PA Images 

Topics: Celebrity, Meghan Markle, News, Prince Harry, Royal Family

