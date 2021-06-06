Harry And Meghan Have Welcomed Their Second Child

It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world.

Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. She weighed 7lbs 11oz (3.5kg). Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home.