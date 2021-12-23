Harry And Meghan Release First Pictures Of Lilibet Diana In Wholesome Christmas Card

PA Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, best known as Prince Harry and Meghan, have released the first photographs of their newborn daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

Lili, who is eighth in line to the throne, is named after her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, whose childhood pet name was Lilibet. Her middle name is a tribute to her beloved late grandmother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

The second child born to Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, Lili is the little sister of two-year-old Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born May 6, 2019. She is Her Majesty the Queen’s 11th great-grandchild.

PA Images

The first shared picture of young Lili shows her smiling as her mother Meghan lifts her up, with the photo featuring on the front of their ‘Happy Holidays’ Christmas card.

The Sussex family can be seen looking happy and relaxed together at Christmastime. Harry, Meghan and Archie wear blue jeans for the shoot, while Lili is dressed in a white dress.

The sweet message reads: ‘Happy Holidays. This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa’, and Lili made us a family.’

The message continued:

As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honour and protect families – from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave: Team Rubicon, Welcome.US, Human First Coalition, Humanity Crew & Paid Leave For All, PL+US, Marshall Plan for Moms.

Wishing you a happy holiday season and a prosperous New Year, from our family to yours! As ever, Harry, Meghan, Archie & Lili.

Fans of the royal couple have been delighted by this long-awaited glimpse of Lili, with one person remarking ‘it’s a lovely reminder of the happiness and peace they are probably enjoying in their lives since 2020’.

Another person wrote they ‘love the more relaxed feel of this’, noting that ‘the joy, happiness and excitement in the photo is palpable’.

A third tweeted:

Omg just love this photo of a beautiful family, Archie and Lilibet. Delighted to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex so happy.

Lili was born at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California, where she was delivered at 11.40am, Friday, June 4, weighing in at 7lbs 11oz.

Writing on their Archewell website on Sunday, June 6, Meghan and Harry said:

On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.

Other members of the Royal Family have offered their best wishes to Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lili, with Prince Harry’s father the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall saying:

Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie on the arrival of baby Lilibet Diana. Wishing them all well at this special time.

Meanwhile, a message from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, better known as Prince William and Kate, read:

We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili. Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie.

It’s understood that Lili is the most senior royal in the line of succession to be born outside of the UK and that she would be eligible to one day run for the US presidency should she so wish.

Harry and Meghan have previously said they would finish having children after the birth of their second baby, and so it’s likely Lili will be their last child.