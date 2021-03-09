Harry And Meghan Royal Feud Will Trigger Republican Debates In Australia

Wikimedia/PA Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview has stoked the fires of calls for Australia to become a republic.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s claims in the Oprah Winfrey interview have rocked the world, seeing the Queen engaged in ‘crisis talks’ and many dubbing it a moment of reckoning for the Royal Family.

Amid comments from celebrities at home and abroad, as well as the White House, the interview has further fuelled arguments for Australian independence from the British Commonwealth.

PA Images

Queen Elizabeth II is recognised as the head of state for 16 countries that are part of the Commonwealth, including the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and other island nations in the Caribbean and Indian Ocean, such as the Bahamas, Jamaica and Papua New Guinea.

However, many countries have dropped the Queen as their head of state, such as Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago and Mauritius. Barbados is set to follow suit in November this year, and Jamaica expected to make a constitutional amendment to do the same.

As per The Guardian, former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull told ABC TV, ‘Our head of state should be an Australian citizen, should be one of us, not the Queen or King of the United Kingdom.’

PA Images

He continued, ‘We should be so proud of our country and our fellow countrymen and women that we should say only an Australian should be eligible to be our head of state. Only an Australian is eligible to be our prime minister, so why should it be any different?’

Noting his support of the Queen herself during earlier campaigns for independence, he clarified, ‘My view in 1999 was that if we voted no to the republic, we wouldn’t come back to the issue until after the end of the Queen’s reign. She’s been an extraordinary head of state, and I think, frankly, in Australia, there are more Elizabethans than there are monarchists.’

PA Images

Turnbull said, ‘After the end of the Queen’s reign, that is the time for us to say – okay, we’ve passed that watershed and do we really want to have whoever happens to be head of state, the King or Queen of the UK, automatically our head of state?’

However, this notion was diluted by Philip Benwell, the national chair of the Australian Monarchist League. ‘Talk on the republic will come and go. Right now there is no interest in a republic out in the community… they’re only too happy we don’t have a rampant virus spreading everywhere,’ he argued.