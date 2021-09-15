unilad
Harry And Meghan Star On Cover Of Time’s Most Influential People 2021

by : Cameron Frew on : 15 Sep 2021 13:31
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been put on the cover of Time‘s Most Influential People of 2021.

The couple made headlines earlier this year with their ‘bombshell’ interview with Oprah Winfrey, discussing Meghan’s struggles with mental health and alarming allegations regarding questions over Archie’s skin, among other topics. In the wake of its broadcast, #AbolishTheMonarchy began trending, and the royal family has faced even more scrutiny.

Today, September 15, Prince Harry’s birthday, the US publication released a cover for their 100 Most Influential People pieces featuring the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Britney Spears, US gymnast Simone Biles and Apple CEO Tim Cook are also included on the list.

In a short profile penned by José Andrés, he praised the couple for turning ‘compassion into boots on the ground’ via their Archewell Foundation and giving ‘voice to the voiceless through media production.’

‘Springing into action is not the easy choice for a young Duke and Duchess who have been blessed through birth and talent, and burned by fame. It would be much safer to enjoy their good fortune and stay silent.

‘Hand in hand with nonprofit partners, they take risks to help communities in need – offering mental-health support to Black women and girls in the US, and feeding those affected by natural disasters in India and the Caribbean.

‘In a world where everyone has an opinion about people they don’t know, the Duke and Duchess have compassion for the people they don’t know. They don’t just opine. They run toward the struggle,’ he wrote.

Harry and Meghan are the only royals to feature on Time‘s list. While US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris made the cut, as well as China’s Xi Jinping and Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other British figures haven’t been included.

