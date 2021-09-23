Harry Potter Actor Tom Felton Collapses During Celebrity Golf Round

Alamy

Harry Potter actor Tom Felton collapsed in the middle of a celebrity round of golf on Thursday.

Concern for the health of Tom Felton was felt around the world on Thursday, after the actor appeared to collapse during a round of golf. He was seen on the ground for some time, before being carted off the course.

Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the popular Harry Potter films, was playing golf in a celebrity outing that was being held prior to the Ryder Cup tournament.



Taking place at on the course in Whistling Straits, Sheboygan, Wisconsin, Felton was participating in a round golf that also featured fellow stars Teemu Selanne, Mandy Rose, Toni Kukoc, Mike Eruzione, Stephanie Szostak, A.J. Hawk, Dan Jansen, Alessandro Del Piero, Kelly Slater and Sasha Vujacic.

During the round, Felton appeared to collapse and immediately was surrounded by grounds crew and medical staff. He remained on the ground for some time, but appeared to be conscious. Once he was able to be moved, medical staff brought a cart to his location where he was put on a stretcher and likely was carted to the medical area.

Felton’s condition is unknown at this time and so is the reason for his apparent collapse.



Felton is best known for his role as Draco Malfoy in the eight Harry Potter films. He joined the cast when he was 14-years-old and fans of the series watched him grow up on the big screen. Now age 34, Felton’s remained relatively busy, having appeared in films such as Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Message from the King as well as The Flash TV series.