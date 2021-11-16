Harry Potter Cast Return To Hogwarts For Reunion Special In First Trailer

Alamy

Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and more are set to return to Hogwarts for a reunion special on HBO Max.

With the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone being celebrated today, November 16, HBO Max has announced that much of the film’s cast will come together for a reunion show.

HBO Max announced the reunion, titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, by releasing a trailer that you can watch below:

Along with the three main stars of the film, other cast members returning include Philosopher’s Stone director Chris Columbus and beloved series cast members Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, and Ian Hart.

Return to Hogwarts executive producer Casey Patterson spoke about the excitement of bringing back the cast of the iconic films:

There’s magic in the air here with this incredible cast, as they all return home to the original sets of Hogwarts, where they began 20 years ago. The excitement is palpable as they prepare to take their fans on a very special and personal journey, through the making of these incredible films.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is set to feature new details about filming the series through in-depth interviews with the cast. The reunion special premiers premier on HBO Max January 1, 2022.