Harry Potter Fans Can Now Get Real Bottled Butterbeer Delivered To Their Homes

Experience one of the Wizarding-World’s most loved drinks with bottled Butterbeer. Serve the delicious drink chilled and poured from the bottle.

The beverage features the familiar butterscotch flavour fans will recognise among other secret ingredients, making it the perfect gift for aspiring wizards and witches.

Brewed in the UK, Butterbeer is available to buy in souvenir glass bottles with a collectable label designed by MinaLima.