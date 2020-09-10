Harry Potter Fans Can Now Get Real Bottled Butterbeer Delivered To Their Homes
In excellent news for Muggles who want a taste of the wizarding world, Harry Potter fans can now enjoy a cold Butterbeer in their homes/ancient castles.
The magical non-alcoholic soft drink – which tastes like butterscotch – was previously only available to purchase in draught form at various Harry Potter attractions.
Now, however, you can have the beverage delivered straight to your door, although it hasn’t been specified whether it will arrive by car, broomstick or via the Floo Network.
The drinks – which are vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free – come in eye-catching, collectable souvenir glasses, complete with collectable labels.
You can only buy three individual glasses per order, but this shouldn’t be any bother if you’re part of a trio who fight evil forces on an annual basis.
The description on The Making Of Harry Potter shop reads:
Experience one of the Wizarding-World’s most loved drinks with bottled Butterbeer. Serve the delicious drink chilled and poured from the bottle.
The beverage features the familiar butterscotch flavour fans will recognise among other secret ingredients, making it the perfect gift for aspiring wizards and witches.
Brewed in the UK, Butterbeer is available to buy in souvenir glass bottles with a collectable label designed by MinaLima.
The bottles cost £5.95 each if bought individually, or £12.95 for a 4x200ml pack, and can be delivered to homes throughout the UK. Potentially a very good drink to pair with spooky movies as Halloween draws near.
You can buy these beverages through The Making Of Harry Potter Shop or through The Harry Potter Shop.
