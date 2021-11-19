Harry Potter Star Defends JK Rowling Amid Transgender Row
Harry Potter actress Afshan Azad has been praised for giving thanks to author JK Rowling, who remains mired in a row over her tweets about transgender people.
Azad, 33, played Ravenclaw witch Padma Patil, and directed her thanks towards the Harry Potter author on Twitter.
Azad said she ‘owes everything’ to Rowling and the casting agents who worked on the films for bringing her into the wizarding world she had been a huge fan of.
Azad first appeared in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire as Padma Patil, the twin sister of Gryffindor witch Parvati Patil, and audiences may remember the character best as Ron Weasley’s unfortunate date for the Yule Ball.
She then starred in every subsequent Harry Potter film as her character became a member of Dumbledore’s Army and fought off Voldemort’s army of Death Eaters during the Battle of Hogwarts.
The Daily Mail reports that Azad was praised by several people as being ‘braver and more gracious’ than some of her other co-stars for giving thanks to Rowling at a time when the author is facing controversy.
Several Harry Potter cast members have distanced themselves from Rowling following her controversial comments on transgender people, including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.
Rowling will not be part of HBO Max’s Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, which is due to debut on January 1, 2022, though as per People she will be shown in archive footage.
CreditsDaily Mail and 1 other
Daily Mail
'Thank you for standing up to bullies and lauding J.K. Rowling!' Harry Potter actress is praised by fans for 'not being like her co-stars' after saying she 'owes everything' to the author despite trans row
People
J.K. Rowling Not Returning for HBO Max Harry Potter Reunion but Will Appear in Archival Footage