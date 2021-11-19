unilad
Advert

Harry Potter Star Defends JK Rowling Amid Transgender Row

by : Joe Harker on : 19 Nov 2021 17:40
Harry Potter Star Defends JK Rowling Amid Transgender RowWarner/Alamy

Harry Potter actress Afshan Azad has been praised for giving thanks to author JK Rowling, who remains mired in a row over her tweets about transgender people.

Azad, 33, played Ravenclaw witch Padma Patil, and directed her thanks towards the Harry Potter author on Twitter.

Advert

Azad said she ‘owes everything’ to Rowling and the casting agents who worked on the films for bringing her into the wizarding world she had been a huge fan of.

Azad first appeared in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire as Padma Patil, the twin sister of Gryffindor witch Parvati Patil, and audiences may remember the character best as Ron Weasley’s unfortunate date for the Yule Ball.

She then starred in every subsequent Harry Potter film as her character became a member of Dumbledore’s Army and fought off Voldemort’s army of Death Eaters during the Battle of Hogwarts.

Advert
Afshan Azad (Alamy)Alamy

The Daily Mail reports that Azad was praised by several people as being ‘braver and more gracious’ than some of her other co-stars for giving thanks to Rowling at a time when the author is facing controversy.

Several Harry Potter cast members have distanced themselves from Rowling following her controversial comments on transgender people, including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

Rowling will not be part of HBO Max’s Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, which is due to debut on January 1, 2022, though as per People she will be shown in archive footage.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Kamala Harris Becomes Acting President Of The United States
News

Kamala Harris Becomes Acting President Of The United States

Woman Who Drove Into Insulate Britain Protesters Is Doing Meet-And-Greets
Life

Woman Who Drove Into Insulate Britain Protesters Is Doing Meet-And-Greets

The Nintendo Wii Is 15 Years Old Today
Gaming

The Nintendo Wii Is 15 Years Old Today

Tiger King 2 Is Now On Netflix
Film and TV

Tiger King 2 Is Now On Netflix

Topics: News, Harry Potter, JK Rowling, no-article-matching, Now, transgender

Credits

Daily Mail and 1 other

  1. Daily Mail

    'Thank you for standing up to bullies and lauding J.K. Rowling!' Harry Potter actress is praised by fans for 'not being like her co-stars' after saying she 'owes everything' to the author despite trans row

  2. People

    J.K. Rowling Not Returning for HBO Max Harry Potter Reunion but Will Appear in Archival Footage

 