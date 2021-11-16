Harry Styles Launches Beauty Brand And Fans Can't Get Enough Alamy/@harrystyles/Instagram

Harry Styles has some Pleasing news: he’s launching a beauty brand.

Stylers and beauty lovers alike get ready, because the star’s new beauty venture will be available soon.

The musician, actor and now beauty brand owner is known for his playful style, and Pleasing, his new company, is no exception.

In an interview with Dazed as its Winter 2021 cover star, Styles spoke enthusiastically about the new beauty brand and his unique sense of individuality, which, of course, was accompanied by a glamorous photoshoot.

And, obviously, fans took to Twitter to react, with one writing, ‘NO-ONE’S DOING IT LIKE HARRY STYLES.’

Some asked for the star’s advice juggling their workload:

dear harry styles, please explain to me how youre handling all of this & how youre doing ten projects at the same time when i start crying when i see that i have 10 exams in three weeks. im genuinely asking for advice.

It’s hard not to imagine Styles as the bold, unapologetic artist we’ve come to know, but there was a time he felt a little more tentative about expressing himself, as we all do.

Speaking of his own experiences, Styles said:

There was a time when I was younger, and I was in the band, when I would have been afraid for everything to have stopped. I didn’t necessarily know who I was if I wasn’t in the band.

He explained how he’s grown since then, and how the idea of people saying ‘we don’t like your music any more, go away’ no longer scares him.

This, he said, gave him the ‘freedom’ to explore his work to incredible success.

Styles’ sophomore album, Fine Line, went double platinum in the US and won multiple awards.

Meanwhile, his acting debut in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk was met with praise, and his upcoming roles in Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling and Michael Grandage’s My Policeman are highly anticipated.

The Sunflower singer explained how the two disciplines intertwine, saying, ‘I think music and acting really aid each other,’ adding that ‘looking at the world through someone else’s lens’ as an actor allows him to write more as a musician.

Amid these pursuits, Styles has devoted time to Pleasing, which marks his first step to becoming a beauty mogul.

The first products to launch include ‘Pearlescent Illuminating’ serum, ‘Pleasing Pen Matte’ lip oil, and ‘Perfect Pearl’ nail polish.

Understanding the issue with over-saturation and the environmental impacts of releasing new products, Styles has made Pleasing’s products mindfully and sustainably made.

Speaking about what the brand means to him, the She singer said:

I really think that the essence of Pleasing is finding those little moments of joy and showing them to people.

He went on to say that the core of the brand is ‘community’ and ‘collaborating’.

While a release date for the products hasn’t been announced, we’re excited to see where Pleasing goes next.