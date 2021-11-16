unilad
Advert

Harry Styles Launches Beauty Brand And Fans Can’t Get Enough

by : Shola Lee on : 16 Nov 2021 13:26
Harry Styles Launches Beauty Brand And Fans Can't Get EnoughHarry Styles Launches Beauty Brand And Fans Can't Get EnoughAlamy/@harrystyles/Instagram

Harry Styles has some Pleasing news: he’s launching a beauty brand. 

Stylers and beauty lovers alike get ready, because the star’s new beauty venture will be available soon.

Advert

The musician, actor and now beauty brand owner is known for his playful style, and Pleasing, his new company, is no exception.

In an interview with Dazed as its Winter 2021 cover star, Styles spoke enthusiastically about the new beauty brand and his unique sense of individuality, which, of course, was accompanied by a glamorous photoshoot.

And, obviously, fans took to Twitter to react, with one writing, ‘NO-ONE’S DOING IT LIKE HARRY STYLES.’

Advert

Some asked for the star’s advice juggling their workload:

dear harry styles, please explain to me how youre handling all of this & how youre doing ten projects at the same time when i start crying when i see that i have 10 exams in three weeks. im genuinely asking for advice.

It’s hard not to imagine Styles as the bold, unapologetic artist we’ve come to know, but there was a time he felt a little more tentative about expressing himself, as we all do.

Advert

Speaking of his own experiences, Styles said:

There was a time when I was younger, and I was in the band, when I would have been afraid for everything to have stopped. I didn’t necessarily know who I was if I wasn’t in the band.

He explained how he’s grown since then, and how the idea of people saying ‘we don’t like your music any more, go away’ no longer scares him.

Harry StylesPA Images
Advert

This, he said, gave him the ‘freedom’ to explore his work to incredible success.

Styles’ sophomore album, Fine Line, went double platinum in the US and won multiple awards.

Meanwhile, his acting debut in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk was met with praise, and his upcoming roles in Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling and Michael Grandage’s My Policeman are highly anticipated.

Harry Styles Watermelon Sugar Meaning - MANHATTAN, NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA - FEBRUARY 26: Harry Styles Performs On NBC's 'Today' Show held at Rockefeller Plaza on February 26, 2020 in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States. (Alamy)Alamy
Advert

The Sunflower singer explained how the two disciplines intertwine, saying, ‘I think music and acting really aid each other,’ adding that ‘looking at the world through someone else’s lens’ as an actor allows him to write more as a musician.

Amid these pursuits, Styles has devoted time to Pleasing, which marks his first step to becoming a beauty mogul.

The first products to launch include ‘Pearlescent Illuminating’ serum, ‘Pleasing Pen Matte’ lip oil, and ‘Perfect Pearl’ nail polish.

Understanding the issue with over-saturation and the environmental impacts of releasing new products, Styles has made Pleasing’s products mindfully and sustainably made.

Speaking about what the brand means to him, the She singer said:

I really think that the essence of Pleasing is finding those little moments of joy and showing them to people.

He went on to say that the core of the brand is ‘community’ and ‘collaborating’.

While a release date for the products hasn’t been announced, we’re excited to see where Pleasing goes next.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

UN Meets Elon Musk’s Conditions For $6 Billion Donation To Solve World Hunger
News

UN Meets Elon Musk’s Conditions For $6 Billion Donation To Solve World Hunger

Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy Charged With Two Additional Counts Of Rape
News

Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy Charged With Two Additional Counts Of Rape

Kyle Rittenhouse: 500 National Guards Dispatched As Trial Comes To A Close
News

Kyle Rittenhouse: 500 National Guards Dispatched As Trial Comes To A Close

Stanley Johnson Facing Multiple Groping Allegations
News

Stanley Johnson Facing Multiple Groping Allegations

Shola Lee

Shola Lee began her journalism career while studying for her undergraduate degree at Queen Mary, University of London and Columbia University in New York. She has written for the Columbia Spectator, QM Global Bloggers, CUB Magazine, UniDays, and Warner Brothers' Wizarding World Digital. Recently, Shola took part in the 2021 BAFTA Crew and BBC New Creatives programme before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories, and features.

Topics: Fashion, Beauty, harry styles, Now, photoshoot

Credits

Indy 100 and 5 others

  1. Indy 100

    Harry Styles launches celebrity beauty brand with incredible photoshoot and fans are beside themselves

  2. @louisbluehugs

    dear harry styles, please explain to me how youre handling all of this & how youre doing ten projects at the same time when i start crying when i see that i have 10 exams in three weeks. im genuinely asking for advice.

  3. @harrymoonchild

    NO-ONE'S DOING IT LIKE HARRY STYLES

  4. Dazed

    Harry Styles talks Pleasing: a brand built on small joys

  5. GQ

    Introducing Pleasing, Harry Styles' first brand

  6. @harrystyles

    Find your Pleasing.

 