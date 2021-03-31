Harvard Criticised For Suggesting Asian People ‘May Wish They Weren’t Asian’
Harvard University has come under fire for suggesting Asian people may ‘wish [they] weren’t Asian’ in its counselling and mental health resources.
The criticisms come amid a rise in anti-Asian hate and violence in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, with national coalition Stop AAPI Hate reporting 3,795 incidents between March 19, 2020 to February 28, 2021.
Harvard University addresses anti-Asian racism on the Counseling and Mental Health Services page on its website, which makes reference to the recent Atlanta shooting and expresses a desire to ‘acknowledge the emotional and mental impact this may have on the Asian and Asian American community.’
According to Twitter user Anthony Ocampo, one portion of the site encouraged Asian people to ‘find pride in your community’.
The following paragraph read:
When you experience racism, you may feel shame. You may wish that you weren’t Asian, but remember that your ancestors likely went through similar or worse incidents. They survived by recognising the beauty and strength of their community. So, seek out or create literature, art, films, shows, and music that highlight your community in a positive light.
The content appears to have now disappeared from the site, but a screenshot shared by Ocampo caught it before it was seemingly removed. The advice can also still be found on an anti-Asian racism flyer issued by Harvard.
Twitter users have slammed the notion that Asian people may ‘wish [they] weren’t Asian’, with Harvard student Matteo Wong writing: ‘WHAT? Please tell me who wrote “you may wish that you weren’t Asian” on the mental health resources page, why they thought it would be helpful, and how telling me this is supposed to help me feel any sort of racial “pride.” at that, pride in what, exactly?’
Wong continued to slam the advice in a thread, writing:
So harvard tells me, A) racism happens, dont worry, your ancestors survived worse (please tell me, who were my ancestors, how do you know where they lived and what they lived through? some mythical asian ur-bloodline?)
then harvard tells me B) think away your racism by drawing and writing
and C) if youre going to think away your racism by making art, make sure that art is happy and celebratory of asian communities bc that’s the only thing people (presumably the only people who matter being the rich white men running harvard) want to see
Wong later said that the page predated the Atlanta shooting ‘by months’, adding: ‘get your sh*t together Harvard.’
Another social media user argued that Harvard went ‘against everything you are supposed to do for people experiencing hardship’, adding ‘ITS NOT A PAIN COMPETITION.’
Harvard does not appear to have responded to the backlash at the time of writing, March 31.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk
