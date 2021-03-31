Harvard Criticised For Suggesting Asian People ‘May Wish They Weren’t Asian’

So harvard tells me, A) racism happens, dont worry, your ancestors survived worse (please tell me, who were my ancestors, how do you know where they lived and what they lived through? some mythical asian ur-bloodline?)

then harvard tells me B) think away your racism by drawing and writing

and C) if youre going to think away your racism by making art, make sure that art is happy and celebratory of asian communities bc that’s the only thing people (presumably the only people who matter being the rich white men running harvard) want to see