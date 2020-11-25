unilad
Advert

Harvard Elects Black Man As Student Body President For First Time In School’s Three-Century History

by : Julia Banim on : 25 Nov 2020 18:40
Harvard Elects Black Man As Student Body President For First Time In School's Three-Century HistoryHarvard Elects Black Man As Student Body President For First Time In School's Three-Century HistoryCBS Boston

For the first time in its 300-year history, Harvard University has elected a Black man as its student body president.

20-year-old government studies major Noah Harris is a junior in Dunster House, who also serves as a co-chair of the Undergraduate Council’s Black Caucus.

Advert

Although two other Black people have previously headed Harvard’s Undergraduate Council, Harris is the only Black man to have ever been elected to the role by the entire student body of the prestigious university.

You can find out more about Harris’s story in the following clip:

Speaking with CBS Boston, Harris stated that ‘me being a Black man from Mississippi is not something that I run from’, adding:

Advert

It was a historic election and for it to come in a year of so many racial injustices with George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and people who were taken from our communities, it makes it that much more of a statement on the part of Harvard and the student body.

It’s a message to the university that we really have to be conscious about the decisions that we’re making and how we’re standing with all of our students of color and making sure that their college experience and just their livelihoods are as good as possible when a university like Harvard has so many resources.

Harris has faced additional challenges during his campaign due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has of course affected how he’s been able to interact with his fellow students.

Rather than knocking on doors and distributing flyers, Harris made use of social media and a grassroots texting campaign to get his message across, eventually winning what he has described as being Harvard’s ‘first virtual campaign’.

HarvardHarvardWikimedia Commons
Advert

Harris will serve alongside his vice president Jenny Gan, with the pair emphasising ‘Diversity & Inclusion’, ‘Health & Wellness’ and ‘Student Life’ in their campaign plan.

As per their campaign website, they intend to ‘hold Harvard accountable for its ‘commitment’ to anti-racism’, and will also take ‘proactive steps to improve our community that struggles with sexual assault and mental health’.

As per USA Today, Cary Gabay was the first Black man to take up this position at Harvard, after having been chosen by council members in 1993. This was before the voting process changed to include the whole student body in 1995.

Gabay sadly died in 2015 after he was caught in the crossfire of a shooting in New York. In 1999, Fentrice Driskell became the first Black woman to be elected to this role. Driskell now serves in the Florida House of Representatives, and has recently been elected to a second term.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Football Legend Diego Maradona Dies Aged 60
News

Football Legend Diego Maradona Dies Aged 60

Joe Biden Makes History As First Presidential Candidate With 80 Million Votes
News

Joe Biden Makes History As First Presidential Candidate With 80 Million Votes

British Guy Jailed For Five Years In Bali After Being Found In Possession Of £30 Worth Of Weed
News

British Guy Jailed For Five Years In Bali After Being Found In Possession Of £30 Worth Of Weed

Airline Won’t Allow People To Fly WIthout COVID Vaccine
News

Airline Won’t Allow People To Fly WIthout COVID Vaccine

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: News, Now

Credits

CBS Boston and 3 others

  1. CBS Boston

    Noah Harris Elected As First Black Student Body President At Harvard University

  2. CBS Boston/YouTube

    Noah Harris Elected As First Black Student Body President At Harvard University

  3. Noah & Jenny

    Our Plan

  4. USA Today

    Meet Noah Harris, the first Black man Harvard's student body elected as council president

 