Harvard Professor Accused Of Transphobia After Refusing To Say ‘Pregnant People’
A biology professor from Harvard University has been accused of transphobia for rejecting the term ‘pregnant people’.
Carole Hooven, who has worked at the prestigious university for 20 years, has stated that she and other Harvard academics are now being encouraged against using the words male and female in favour of using more gender-neutral terminology.
Hooven, who penned the book T: The Story of Testosterone, the Hormone That Dominates and Divides Us has now spoken out about her frustrations over this shift in language, which she says has come in gradually over ‘the last five years or so’.
Speaking with Fox News, Hooven stated, ‘This kind of ideology has been infiltrating science. It’s infiltrating my classroom, to some extent. I’ve been feeling pretty frustrated over the last five years or so. It’s been gradual.’
She continued:
Part of that science is teaching the facts. And the facts are that there are in fact two sexes – there are male and female – and those sexes are designated by the kind of gametes we produce.
Do we make eggs, big sex cells, or little sex cells, sperm? And that’s how we know whether someone is male or female.
‘And the ideology seems to be that biology really isn’t as important as how somebody feels about themselves, or feels their sex to be,’ she concluded.
Laura Simone Lewis, director of the department’s Diversity and Inclusion Task Force, has since described herself as being ‘appalled and dismayed’ by Hooven’s ‘transphobic and harmful remarks’.
Lewis went on to explain that using inclusive terms such as ‘pregnant people’ is a way of demonstrating ‘respect for EVERYONE who has the ability to get pregnant, not just cis women’, adding:
It is vital to teach med students gender inclusive language, as they will certainly interact with people that identify outside the gender binary.
Although Lewis expressed respect for Hooven ‘as a colleague and scientist’, she emphasised that the ‘dangerous language’ she used during her recent interview ‘perpetuates a system of discrimination against non-cis people within the med system’.
If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence contact Mindline Trans+ on 0300 330 5468. The line is open 8pm–midnight Mondays and Fridays and is run by trans volunteers.
Topics: News, LGBTQ+, no-article-matching, Now, pregnancy, Transphobia