Harvard University Project Launched To Discover Alien Civilisations
A team from Harvard University has launched an exciting new project that will look for evidence of alien civilisations.
Led by Professor Avi Loeb, from Harvard University’s Department of Astronomy, the Galileo Project team will use astronomical survey data and telescope observations to search for evidence of potentially defunct or still-active extra-terrestrial technology civilisations (ETCs).
The team will develop new artificial intelligence algorithms to detect potentially artificial interstellar objects, as well as satellites and unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs) believed to have been constructed by ETCs.
Check out the announcement for yourself below:
As per a press release, ‘The goal of the Galileo Project is to bring the search for extra-terrestrial technological signatures from accidental or anecdotal observations and legends to the mainstream of transparent, validated and systematic scientific research.’
Professor Loeb said:
In 2017, the world for the first time observed an interstellar object, called ‘Oumuamua, that was briefly visiting our solar system.
Based on astronomical observations, ‘Oumuamua turned out to have highly anomalous properties that defy well-understood natural explanations.
We can only speculate whether ‘Oumuamua may be explained by never seen before natural explanations, or by stretching our imagination to ‘Oumuamua perhaps being an extra-terrestrial technological object, similar to a very thin light-sail or communications dish, which would fit the astronomical data rather well.
A report published by the Pentagon last month reported 144 UFO sightings by US military personnel since 2004, although just one had been identified with ‘high confidence’.
As per this report, ‘a majority of UAP were registered across multiple sensors, to include radar, infrared, electro-optical, weapon seekers and visual observation’.
Although data proved inconclusive, it’s thought that the majority of these sightings could be attributed to physical objects, not atmospheric phenomena.
Professor Loeb said:
After the recent release of the ODNI report on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP), the scientific community needs the determination to systematically, scientifically and transparently look for potential evidence of extra-terrestrial technological equipment.
The impact of any discovery of extra-terrestrial technology on science, our technology, and on our entire world view, would be enormous.
[…] Given the recently discovered abundance of habitable-zone exoplanets, with potential for extra-terrestrial life, the Galileo Project is dedicated to the proposition that humans can no longer ignore the possible existence of ETCs.
Science should not reject potential extra-terrestrial explanations because of social stigma or cultural
preferences that are not conducive to the scientific method of unbiased, empirical inquiry.
Going forward, Galileo Project researchers intend to pursue three key avenues of research with the hope of shedding light on such occurrences.
This approach will involve obtaining high-res images of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) using multiple detectors, carrying out detailed research into ‘Oumuamua-like interstellar objects, and looking for for potential ETC satellites.
