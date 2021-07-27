Harvard University Project Launched To Discover Alien Civilisations

In 2017, the world for the first time observed an interstellar object, called ‘Oumuamua, that was briefly visiting our solar system.

Based on astronomical observations, ‘Oumuamua turned out to have highly anomalous properties that defy well-understood natural explanations.

We can only speculate whether ‘Oumuamua may be explained by never seen before natural explanations, or by stretching our imagination to ‘Oumuamua perhaps being an extra-terrestrial technological object, similar to a very thin light-sail or communications dish, which would fit the astronomical data rather well.