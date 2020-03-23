Harvey Weinstein Reportedly Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Harvey Weinstein PA

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

Advert

The 68-year-old sex offender and former movie producer is said to be now in isolation at Wende Correctional Facility, a maximum security prison close to Buffalo, New York.

According to the president of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, Michael Powers, Weinstein tested positive for the virus on the morning of Sunday, March 22.

Harvey Weinstein PA

Powers informed Reuters that several members of staff at the prison have been quarantined, and expressed concern for the welfare of corrections officers who he claims do not have adequate protective equipment.

Advert

On Sunday night, Weinstein’s lawyer, Imran Ansari, told Reuters his legal team had not yet been informed of this diagnosis.

Ansari said:

Given Mr. Weinstein’s state of health, we are of course concerned, if this is the case, and we are vigilantly monitoring the situation.

According to the Niagara Gazette, Weinstein was moved to Wende Correctional Facility from Rikers Island in New York City on Wednesday, March 18 .

It is believed Weinstein contracted the virus before he was transferred.

Harvey Weinstein PA

On Sunday, March 22 – the same day Weinstein received his results – WKBW Buffalo reported two inmates at the Wende Correctional Facility had tested positive, but did not name Weinstein as one of them.

Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years behind bars on March 11 for the sexual assault of former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and the rape of former aspiring actor Jessica Mann. His legal team have vowed to appeal the conviction.

Advert

Following his sentencing, Weinstein has divided his time between Rikers and Bellevue Hospital, where he has received treatments for chest and back pains as well as high blood pressure.

In mitigation, Weinstein’s legal team emphasised his poor health, and he was regularly seen arriving at the Manhattan court room with the aid of a walking frame.

Harvey Weinstein PA

An anonymous state prison official told Reuters they were unable to provide comment on the medical record of any individual prisoner.

The official went on to state how, with each confirmed coronavirus case, the Department of Corrections works alongside the Department of Health to identify those who have been potentially exposed.

It’s okay to not panic. LADbible and UNILAD’s aim with our coronavirus campaign, Cutting Through, is to provide our community with facts and stories from the people who are either qualified to comment or have experienced first-hand the situation we’re facing. For more information from the World Health Organization on coronavirus, click here.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.