Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 23 Years In Prison

Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced for 23 years in prison after being found guilty of sexual assault and rape in a landmark trial.

The former Hollywood figurehead appeared in court in New York on Wednesday, March 3, where he was handed the custodial sentence.

Weinstein, 67, was found guilty of raping a woman, as well as forcing oral sex on a production assistant called Miriam Haley.

If maximum sentences were imposed, he could have faced 29 years in prison.

In a victim statement read out in court, Haley said that Weinstein had ‘not only stripped me of my dignity as a human being and as a woman, it diminished my confidence and faith in myself’.

She added: ‘It is time people who rape other people pay with their life and the life they took’.

During Weinstein’s trial, three more women, outside of the New York charges, testified to help prosecutors establish an alleged pattern of predatory behaviour.

The former movie mogul still faces criminal charges in Los Angeles over the alleged assault of two women in 2013.

Meanwhile, dozens more women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct spanning over several decades.

The allegations prompted the global #MeToo movement in which woman all over the world shared their own experiences of sexual assault and misconduct.