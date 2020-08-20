Hashem Abedi Jailed For Life For Murdering 22 Victims Of Manchester Bombing

Although Salman Abedi was directly responsible, it was clear the defendant took an integral part in the planning. The motivation for them was to advance the ideology of Islamism, a matter distinct to and abhorrent to the vast majority for those who follow the Islamic faith.

The defendant and his brother were equally culpable for the deaths and injuries caused. The stark reality is that these were atrocious crimes, large in their scale, deadly in their intent, and appalling in their consequences.

The despair and desolation of the bereaved families has been palpable.