Hashem Abedi Jailed For Life For Murdering 22 Victims Of Manchester Bombing
Hashem Abedi has been sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of 22 counts of murder for his role in the Manchester Arena bombing.
The 23-year-old, who is the brother of Salman Ramadan Abedi – who detonated a bomb inside Manchester Arena during an Ariana Grande concert in May 2017, killing himself and 22 victims – was also found guilty of attempted murder and plotting to cause an explosion likely to endanger life.
His sentencing means he will spend at least 55 years in prison for his part in the terrorist attack, with the court hearing how he helped his older brother plan and carry out the bombing.
Judge Jeremy Baker today sentenced Abedi to life in prison for each of the 22 counts of murder, telling the court, as per Sky News: ‘The defendant should clearly understand the minimum term he should serve is 55 years. He may never be released.’
The judge also sentenced Abedi to life in prison with a minimum of 44 years for attempted murder, and a minimum of 35 years for plotting to cause an explosion.
He told the court both Abedi and his brother were ‘equally culpable for the deaths and injuries caused by the explosion’, after the court heard how he helped source, buy, stockpile and transport the components for his brother’s bomb using a number of phones, vehicles and addresses.
The judge continued:
Although Salman Abedi was directly responsible, it was clear the defendant took an integral part in the planning. The motivation for them was to advance the ideology of Islamism, a matter distinct to and abhorrent to the vast majority for those who follow the Islamic faith.
The defendant and his brother were equally culpable for the deaths and injuries caused. The stark reality is that these were atrocious crimes, large in their scale, deadly in their intent, and appalling in their consequences.
The despair and desolation of the bereaved families has been palpable.
Abedi’s life sentence comes after he refused to enter court both today and yesterday to face the many grieving families who gave their testimonies ahead of his sentencing.
Family members spoke of their devastating loss, with those who attended the concert speaking of the guilt they still feel for escaping with their lives when others did not.
A public inquiry into the attack is set to begin next month. Our thoughts are with the loved ones of those who lost their lives in this devastating and senseless attack.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
