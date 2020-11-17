Hate Crimes Under Trump Surged Nearly 20%, FBI Reports PA Images

A new report from the FBI shows how hate crimes in the US have surged during President Donald Trump’s administration.

Hate Crime Statistics, 2019, published November 16, found that hate crimes in the US rose to the highest level in over a decade in 2019, with federal officials having also recorded the highest number of deadly hate crimes since data collection began in the early 1990s.

It was found that hate crimes had increased by 19.49% over the course of Trump’s administration, and had largely been carried out by white supremacists. Furthermore, murders committed by white supremacists have increased during this time, from three in 2016 to 12 in 2017 and 17 in 2018. Hate-motivated murders hit a peak of 51 in 2019, the highest in three decades.

hate crimes FBI

According to the new statistics, 7,103 single-bias incidents were reported in 2019, involving 8,552 victims.

It was discovered that 57.6% of victims were targeted on account of the offenders’ ‘race/ethnicity/ancestry bias’, while 20.1% were targeted because of religious bias and 16.7% were victimized due to sexual-orientation bias.

A further 2.7% were targeted because of their gender identity, 2.0% were victimized because of their disability and 0.9% were victimized because of their gender.

The greatest increases in hate crimes were those committed among Black people, Jewish people, gay men and Latinos. The majority of the crimes involved assault, destruction or vandalism of property, while the next most-recorded types of hate crime were theft and robbery.

white supremacy PA

In a statement, Anti-Defamation League (ADL) president Jonathan Greenblatt said:

When one individual is targeted by a hate crime, it hurts the whole community — that’s why people are feeling vulnerable and afraid. We urge Congress to immediately pass the Jabara-Heyer NO HATE Act to improve hate crime training, prevention, reporting and best practices.

According to the Human Rights Campaign, the true number of hate crimes in the US is thought to be far higher than FBI statistics would indicate, partly because the reporting of hate crimes to the FBI is still voluntary under federal law.

The Jabara-Heyer NO HATE Act is therefore intended to improve hate crimes data collection and to bring about a more informed approach to prevention at the federal, state, and local levels.

white supremacy PA

Hate crimes generally declined during former president Barack Obama’s administration, falling from 7,783 incidents in 2008 to 6,121 by 2016, a drop of more than 21%, Newsweek reports.

President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to ‘advance whole-of-society efforts to prevent and address all forms of extremist violence in the United States’, and will reportedly be directing the US Justice Department to make the prosecution of hate crime a priority.