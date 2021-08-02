HBO Max Series ‘The Prince’ Faces Huge Criticism For ‘Disgusting’ Portrayal Of Royal Family

HBO Max

A new animated series titled The Prince has come under fire for its portrayal of the royal family.

Created by former Will & Grace writer Gary Janetti, the series depicts the life of an animated and highly fictionalised Prince George – the eight-year-old son of William and Kate – as he deals with the trials and tribulations he faces as a young royal living in a palace.

Cartoon versions of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles also feature in the series alongside the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Harry and Meghan, with their characters brought to life by beloved stars such as Orlando Bloom, who plays Harry, and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner starring as George’s sister Princess Charlotte.

See the trailer for the show below:

Janetti is said to have developed the show after a few satirical Instagram posts he made about Prince George went viral, according to Us Weekly, but its release hasn’t been welcomed by everyone as numerous social media users have hit out at the way the royal family is portrayed in the show.

One shocked Twitter user wrote: I’m so disgusted that yet more Americans are attacking the royal family. This time HBO is targeting 8 year-old Prince George, deliberately portraying him as camp and an all round brat. You can make jokes about adults without the children. Just vile.’

Another person commented: ‘Prince George is a child – with his whole life ahead of him. Parodying him to take the p*ss out of him isn’t funny. You’ve made him a regurgitated Stewie from Family guy. Unoriginal. He & his friends will see #ThePrince. A child won’t understand why you’re making fun of him.’

A third comment reads: ‘@hbomax Remove “The Prince” from your line up. It is disgusting. How could you think this show would be anything but #Sickening, disgraceful and #Disgusting ? These are innocent children. #garyjanetti, you are horrible.’

In spite of the criticism, Janetti has stressed the show is meant to be nothing more than humourous, saying: ‘I do what I think is funny, and it’s never meant to be anything other than to give, like, a laugh and be silly and funny.’

He continued: ‘It is never meant to be anything that’s mean. … It’s all about George’s insane take on the world and his wanting to be a star.’

The Prince, which is available to stream now on HBO Max, was originally set to premiere earlier this year but ended up being pushed back following the death of Prince Philip in April.

