Head Of Police Federation Suspended Over Allegations of Sexual Misconduct

We can confirm that, on Friday 17 December, we received a referral relating [to] a police constable from Hampshire constabulary and we have started an independent investigation.

On Monday 20 December, the officer was served with a notice of investigation for potential breaches of police professional standards relating to four separate alleged incidents.

They were also advised they are subject to criminal investigation, for sexual touching contrary to section 3 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003, in relation to two of those alleged incidents.