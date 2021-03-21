Headmaster Reportedly Orders Black Student To Kneel And Apologise ‘The African Way’

StMartinMarianist/YouTube/Diocese of Rockville Centre/Facebook

A white Catholic school headmaster reportedly ordered a Black student to kneel to the ground and apologise.

Headmaster John Holian, of St. Martin de Porres Marianist in Long Island, is said to have instructed the 11-year-old sixth grade pupil to apologise to his teacher ‘the African way.’

Advert 10

Holian explained to the young boy’s mother, who’s Haitian-American, that he’d learned it from a Nigerian father.

As reported by the NY Daily News, the student’s mother Trisha Paul said: ‘Once he started mentioning this African family, that’s when it just clicked. Like, this is not normal procedure. I felt there was no relevance at all. Is he generalising that everyone who is Black is African? That’s when I realised something is not right with this situation.’

In response to Paul’s complaint, Holian said ‘we love our students here’ will saying the ‘vast majority’ of pupils were ‘students of colour.’ However, he’s been placed on temporary leave pending a full investigation.

Advert 10

In an email obtained by the publication, acting headmaster James Conway wrote: ‘I want to assure you that St. Martin’s neither condones nor accepts the actions of our headmaster. The incident does not reflect our long, established values or the established protocols regarding student related issues.’

Paul’s son was originally reprimanded for allegedly working on an incorrect assignment, prompting the headmaster’s order. While Holian said the student was also ‘disrespectful and rude’ to a teacher, Paul failed to see how the form of apology was required, especially since she couldn’t be given a proper answer.

He later said he was trying to speak to her son as he would his own, and offered an apology if she was upset.

Advert 10

Paul said: ‘He showed no remorse until he realised how it’s impacted my son. He’s going to therapy. He’s been very reserved and humiliated.’