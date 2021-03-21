unilad
Advert

Headmaster Reportedly Orders Black Student To Kneel And Apologise ‘The African Way’

by : Cameron Frew on : 21 Mar 2021 19:05
Headmaster Reportedly Orders Black Student To Kneel And Apologise 'The African Way'StMartinMarianist/YouTube/Diocese of Rockville Centre/Facebook

A white Catholic school headmaster reportedly ordered a Black student to kneel to the ground and apologise. 

Headmaster John Holian, of St. Martin de Porres Marianist in Long Island, is said to have instructed the 11-year-old sixth grade pupil to apologise to his teacher ‘the African way.’

Advert

Holian explained to the young boy’s mother, who’s Haitian-American, that he’d learned it from a Nigerian father.

As reported by the NY Daily News, the student’s mother Trisha Paul said: ‘Once he started mentioning this African family, that’s when it just clicked. Like, this is not normal procedure. I felt there was no relevance at all. Is he generalising that everyone who is Black is African? That’s when I realised something is not right with this situation.’

In response to Paul’s complaint, Holian said ‘we love our students here’ will saying the ‘vast majority’ of pupils were ‘students of colour.’ However, he’s been placed on temporary leave pending a full investigation.

Advert

In an email obtained by the publication, acting headmaster James Conway wrote: ‘I want to assure you that St. Martin’s neither condones nor accepts the actions of our headmaster. The incident does not reflect our long, established values or the established protocols regarding student related issues.’

Paul’s son was originally reprimanded for allegedly working on an incorrect assignment, prompting the headmaster’s order. While Holian said the student was also ‘disrespectful and rude’ to a teacher, Paul failed to see how the form of apology was required, especially since she couldn’t be given a proper answer.

He later said he was trying to speak to her son as he would his own, and offered an apology if she was upset.

Advert

Paul said: ‘He showed no remorse until he realised how it’s impacted my son. He’s going to therapy. He’s been very reserved and humiliated.’

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

North Carolina Police Seize Gun Disguised As Nerf Toy During Drug Raid
News

North Carolina Police Seize Gun Disguised As Nerf Toy During Drug Raid

Man Replaces Bike Seat With ‘Horse’s Butt’ So He Can Look Like A Centaur
Viral

Man Replaces Bike Seat With ‘Horse’s Butt’ So He Can Look Like A Centaur

Psychology Student Reveals Simple Way To Trick Your Mind Into Thinking You’re Not Nervous Anymore
Science

Psychology Student Reveals Simple Way To Trick Your Mind Into Thinking You’re Not Nervous Anymore

Nicki Minaj’s Mum Files $150 Million Lawsuit Against Man Suspected Of Killing Pop Star’s Father
Music

Nicki Minaj’s Mum Files $150 Million Lawsuit Against Man Suspected Of Killing Pop Star’s Father

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: News, Racism, US

Credits

NY Daily News

  1. NY Daily News

    Black boy, 11, forced to kneel and apologize by white headmaster who called it the ‘African way’

 