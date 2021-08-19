Health Department Offering A Year’s Supply Of Free Meat In Bizarre Vaccine Bribe

PA Images

A Utah-based health department is offering meat as an incentive for people to get their COVID jabs.

JBS Foods has teamed up with the Bear River Health Department to offer five pounds of free ground beef to anyone who goes to get jabbed at either of the city of Hyrum’s two COVID-19 vaccination sites.

Advert 10

If that wasn’t enough to encourage you to get your vaccine, along with the free beef, you’ll get the chance to enter into a competition that could land you with a whole year’s supply of meat.

The prize would consist of a year’s worth of beef, pork and poultry for a family of four from JBS Foods’ Hyrum plant.

Pexels

While the idea is quite, well, random, you can’t help but applaud whoever came up with the campaign name: Your Shot at Free Meat for a Year.

Advert 10

Speaking about the campaign, JBS Hyrum plant manager Darren Olsen said, as per New York Post:

Every COVID-19 vaccine received will help keep our team members and our community safe and healthy. This sweepstakes is a great incentive to encourage everyone to come out and do their part to help put an end to the pandemic.

The campaign comes in a bid by JBS Foods to have at least 5% more of its Utah-based employees vaccinated. This would bring the company’s overall vaccination rate to 70%.

PA Images

Advert 10

Utah has a low vaccination rate compared to other US states; as of Tuesday, August 17, only 3.2 million Utah residents had been vaccinated, compared to almost 47 million in California.

From Tuesday’s data, American Samoa had the lowest rate, with just 54,890 people having had their jab.

While the people of Hyrum are being offered meat as an incentive, earlier this year West Virginia offered residents the chance to win guns as a way to encourage people to get their COVID vaccine.

The prizes in the sweepstake included a $1 million prize; two four-year scholarships to any West Virginia institution for 12 to 25-year-olds; five lifetime hunting and fishing licenses; five custom hunting rifles, and five custom shotguns.

Advert 10

PA Images

Addressing those who hadn’t chosen to be vaccinated, West Virginia Govenor Jim Justice said, as per WBOY, ‘I don’t know how in the world people are still sitting on the sidelines.’

Explaining why they decided to use incentives to get people to get their jab, Justice said, ‘It’s the way of the world.’