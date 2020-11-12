Health Officials Warn Trump's Refusal To Concede The Election Will Cost Lives PA Images

Not only will Donald Trump not accept that Joe Biden has won the presidential election, but he is also refusing to hand over preliminary plans to distribute a coronavirus vaccine.

As his team gets to work pursuing legal action against the states Biden has won, Trump has ordered his administration to halt the handover work that would bring Biden’s team up to speed as he transitions into office.

Earlier this week, Pfizer revealed that its coronavirus vaccine has 90% efficacy.

But senior officials on the current government’s coronavirus task force have told The Daily Beast that Trump’s actions could prolong the pandemic and put more American lives at risk.

Joe Biden MSNBC

According to the publication, officials working on Operation Warp Speed – a public-private partnership with the aim of accelerating the development, manufacturing, and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines – have been unable to communicate with and update Biden’s Covid-19 task force.

One unnamed senior health official said:

The vaccine distribution planning takes time. And Operation Warp Speed has built up a huge database that is guiding their decisions about how best to roll out the vaccine. It’s essential Biden’s camp has access to this information so that when a vaccine does become available it can get out to the public quickly.

Two other senior officials revealed that governors have been working on drafting blueprints for state-wide distribution of a vaccine when it becomes available. As part of these blueprints, funding for distribution has been discussed and will be different for each state.

Trump Tells Americans 'Don't Be Afraid' Of Coronavirus After Removing Mask At White House PA Images

With the record highest number of cases reported in one day reaching 145,000, officials are still trying to finalise a streamlined operation for distribution of the vaccine.

However the teams of the outgoing and incoming administrations aren’t even talking to each other.

Biden’s team has made communication with Trump’s administration a top priority. But Kathleen Sebelius, the former director for the Department of Health and Human Services, said there isn’t anything Biden can do to get Trump to cooperate.

She said:

Governors have all submitted a plan to this White House for their vaccination strategy. What those plans say, how similar they are, is still not transparent at all. I would hope that there would be some submission to the Biden team of those plans, so that there can be a strategy about who should be vaccinated first and in what order.

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden celebrate win PA Images

Earlier this week, Biden described Trump’s refusal to accept defeat in the election as ‘an embarrassment’, following Trump’s baseless claims that voting was rigged.

The Democrat has insisted he will be taking over the White House in January, whether Trump concedes or not.

