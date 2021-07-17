unilad
Advert

Health Secretary Sajid Javid Tests Positive For Coronavirus

by : Emily Brown on : 17 Jul 2021 13:47
Health Secretary Sajid Javid Tests Positive For CoronavirusPA Images

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said he is experiencing ‘mild symptoms’ after testing positive for coronavirus.

The politician took to Twitter today, July 17, to announce he was still awaiting the results of a PCR test but that he tested positive for COVID-19 on a lateral flow test this morning.

Advert

Javid assured he’s had both of his coronavirus vaccines, and that his symptoms are ‘mild’, adding: ‘Please make sure you come forward for your vaccine if you haven’t already.’

Sajid Javid (PA Images)PA Images

In a video shared alongside the announcement, Javid explained that he is now undergoing self-isolation at home with his family until he receives the results of the PCR test, which will confirm the results.

The news comes just days ahead of the so-called ‘Freedom Day’ on July 19, when the government is set to drop many of the remaining coronavirus restrictions across the country.

Advert

Hear the health secretary discuss his test result below:

Javid took the opportunity to thank all those who have been involved in the UK’s vaccine rollout, describing the program as ‘truly the best of its kind anywhere in the world’.

The politician was appointed to health secretary last month after Matt Hancock announced he was stepping down from the role following the release of photos that showed him kissing an advisor.

Advert

If you’ve been affected by coronavirus and want up to date advice, visit the Gov.uk help page here. If you need medical help call NHS 111 or visit online.

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Emoji Of Pregnant Man To Be Introduced This Year
Technology

Emoji Of Pregnant Man To Be Introduced This Year

Demi Lovato Praised For ‘Powerful’ Response To Being Misgendered
Celebrity

Demi Lovato Praised For ‘Powerful’ Response To Being Misgendered

Jadon Sancho Breaks Silence And Slams Racist Abuse After England Euros Loss
Sport

Jadon Sancho Breaks Silence And Slams Racist Abuse After England Euros Loss

One Month Without Plastic Helps Reduce Landfill Waste By 4.2 Millions Tonnes A Year
Featured

One Month Without Plastic Helps Reduce Landfill Waste By 4.2 Millions Tonnes A Year

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: News, Coronavirus, COVID-19, no-article-matching

Credits

Sajid Javid/Twitter

  1. Sajid Javid/Twitter

    @sajidjavid

 