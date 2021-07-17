Health Secretary Sajid Javid Tests Positive For Coronavirus

PA Images

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said he is experiencing ‘mild symptoms’ after testing positive for coronavirus.

The politician took to Twitter today, July 17, to announce he was still awaiting the results of a PCR test but that he tested positive for COVID-19 on a lateral flow test this morning.

Javid assured he’s had both of his coronavirus vaccines, and that his symptoms are ‘mild’, adding: ‘Please make sure you come forward for your vaccine if you haven’t already.’

PA Images

In a video shared alongside the announcement, Javid explained that he is now undergoing self-isolation at home with his family until he receives the results of the PCR test, which will confirm the results.

The news comes just days ahead of the so-called ‘Freedom Day’ on July 19, when the government is set to drop many of the remaining coronavirus restrictions across the country.

Hear the health secretary discuss his test result below:

Javid took the opportunity to thank all those who have been involved in the UK’s vaccine rollout, describing the program as ‘truly the best of its kind anywhere in the world’.

The politician was appointed to health secretary last month after Matt Hancock announced he was stepping down from the role following the release of photos that showed him kissing an advisor.

