Heart-Warming Moment Protester, 23, Delivers Water To Riot Police At Pennsylvania Black Lives Matter Demonstration Beyond_barbells/Twitter

The heart-warming moment a demonstrator handed out water to riot police during a peaceful protest in Pennsylvania has gone viral.

Alexander Cash was filmed approaching lines of officers in an East Liberty Target car park on Sunday, May 31, carrying a multipack of water bottles that had been donated to the protesters.

Cash, who was one of the organisers of the protest, could be seen walking up to the state troopers saying: ‘I know you guys are thirsty.’

You can watch the moment he approaches officers below:

While some officers responded to his comment with smiles, others remained straight-faced, leading Cash to joke: ‘I wasn’t yelling at y’all, don’t be looking at me like that.’

‘I’m just trying to spread a message, okay? I know you guys are out here doing your jobs. I’m not mad at you,’ he continued. ‘I’m mad at the ones that are doing it to us, do you understand?’

Cash can then be seen bending down to the ground in front of them, ripping open the plastic packaging as he told the state troopers: ‘We came out here peaceful, that’s what I’m trying to show you.’

protester hands out water to police Beyond_barbells/Twitter

He then left the water there for the officers to help themselves while reiterating his earlier point that, ‘I know you’re all thirsty’. As he walked away, Cash told the officers – who thanked him for his help – to ‘stay positive’.

The protest was one of two peaceful demonstrations in East Liberty, Pittsburgh, on Sunday, with hundreds gathering to demand justice for George Floyd, who died at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Floyd’s death sparked protests across the US and worldwide, with thousands demanding justice for Floyd and for millions of other black people who face injustices every single day simply for the colour of their skin.

While Chauvin has since been charged with third degree murder and manslaughter for his role in Floyd’s death, the other three involved have so far only been fired.

The lead attorney for Floyd’s family, Ben Crump, has since called for Chauvin to be charged with first degree murder. His family agrees, and also wants the other three officers involved to be arrested.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk