Heartwarming Advert About Christmas During Coronavirus Is Reducing People To Tears SuperValuIreland/YouTube

Now that Halloween is over, ‘tis officially the season, but it wouldn’t be Christmas without a few tear-jerking adverts.

The latest is from Irish supermarket SuperValu, which uses a clever twist to instil hope despite how coronavirus restrictions might affect celebrations this year.

The advert, released today, follows a family through the lead-up to Christmas, with a little boy repeatedly asking his parents if ‘he’ – Father Christmas, of course – is definitely coming. On Christmas Eve, he is shown getting everything in order – specifically mince pies and a glass of milk.

Watch until the end for a plot twist that’s reducing viewers to tears:

Released just hours ago, the advert is already gaining traction online, with more than 23,000 views on YouTube and hundreds of users commenting on the heartfelt message of the short film.

One Twitter user wrote:

Here in Poland I showed it to my partner while both working from home today, she cried. Later she went upstairs to show her Mother, they both cried. She then went to the top floor to show her sister, they both cried. That’s 3 times she’s cried watching the same ad, well done

Another said:

Ah Jesus lads that got me. Christmas was always my grandparent arriving before I went in to see if Santa had arrived. Well played, lovely ad. I hope this tweet makes sense cos the phone screen looks all blurry

As a result of the pandemic, there is a lot of uncertainty around what Christmas celebrations will look like this year, but adverts like this are helping keep our Christmas spirit intact.