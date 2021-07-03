Heavily Armed Men Who ‘Do Not Recognize Our Laws’ Finally Arrested After Manhunt

ABC 30

A group of 11 heavily armed men who reportedly ‘do not recognise’ American laws were arrested following an hours-long stand off in Massachusetts, amid concerns they may be part of the extremist ‘sovereign citizens’ movement.

The group were stopped on the I-95 highway, about 10 miles north of Boston, at around 1.30am Saturday, July 3, after police noticed they were wearing ‘military-style uniforms’ and carrying tactical gear and weapons.

Advert 10

When asked, the group reportedly identified themselves as the ‘Moorish American Arms’, and told police they were travelling from Rhode Island to Maine for ‘training’. The stand-off began after two of the men were arrested for ‘refusing refusing to comply with orders to provide their information and put down their weapons,’ with the remaining eight fleeing into nearby woodland.

Massachusetts State Police

The highway was closed and a shelter-in-place order was issued for the surrounding area as police sought to bring in the rest of the group. No shots were fired, but authorities said the men should be considered ‘armed and dangerous’, and urged local residents to lock their doors and stay inside.

The remaining suspects were detained at around 10.45am EST on Saturday morning.

Advert 10

It’s since been reported that Moorish American Arms may be related to the sovereign citizens movement, which refuses to acknowledge the US government and has inspired a number of QAnon conspiracy theories in recent months, ABC 30 reports.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Centre:

Members of the Moorish sovereigns, called Moors, have come into conflict with federal and state authorities over their refusal to obey laws and government regulations. Recently, Moorish sovereign citizens have engaged in violent confrontations with law enforcement.

Advert 10

Local police have not confirmed the group’s affiliation or motives, however a man purportedly belonging to the group began livestreaming the standoff from the Rise Of The Moors YouTube account.