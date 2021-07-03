unilad
Advert

Heavily Armed Men Who ‘Do Not Recognize Our Laws’ Finally Arrested After Manhunt

by : Hannah Smith on : 03 Jul 2021 16:50
Heavily Armed Men Who 'Do Not Recognize Our Laws' Finally Arrested After ManhuntABC 30

A group of 11 heavily armed men who reportedly ‘do not recognise’ American laws were arrested following an hours-long stand off in Massachusetts, amid concerns they may be part of the extremist ‘sovereign citizens’ movement.

The group were stopped on the I-95 highway, about 10 miles north of Boston, at around 1.30am Saturday, July 3, after police noticed they were wearing ‘military-style uniforms’ and carrying tactical gear and weapons.

Advert

When asked, the group reportedly identified themselves as the ‘Moorish American Arms’, and told police they were travelling from Rhode Island to Maine for ‘training’. The stand-off began after two of the men were arrested for ‘refusing refusing to comply with orders to provide their information and put down their weapons,’ with the remaining eight fleeing into nearby woodland.

Standoff closes Massachusetts highway (Massachusetts State Police)Massachusetts State Police

The highway was closed and a shelter-in-place order was issued for the surrounding area as police sought to bring in the rest of the group. No shots were fired, but authorities said the men should be considered ‘armed and dangerous’, and urged local residents to lock their doors and stay inside.

The remaining suspects were detained at around 10.45am EST on Saturday morning.

Advert

It’s since been reported that Moorish American Arms may be related to the sovereign citizens movement, which refuses to acknowledge the US government and has inspired a number of QAnon conspiracy theories in recent months, ABC 30 reports.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Centre:

Members of the Moorish sovereigns, called Moors, have come into conflict with federal and state authorities over their refusal to obey laws and government regulations. Recently, Moorish sovereign citizens have engaged in violent confrontations with law enforcement.

Advert

Local police have not confirmed the group’s affiliation or motives, however a man purportedly belonging to the group began livestreaming the standoff from the Rise Of The Moors YouTube account.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Protestors Topple Queen Elizabeth And Victoria Statues After 1000 Indigenous Children Discovered In Mass Graves
News

Protestors Topple Queen Elizabeth And Victoria Statues After 1000 Indigenous Children Discovered In Mass Graves

Caster Semenya Can’t Defend Olympic Title Due To New Testosterone Rules
Sport

Caster Semenya Can’t Defend Olympic Title Due To New Testosterone Rules

Vera Wang Praised For ‘Eternal Youth’ As She Celebrates 72nd Birthday
Celebrity

Vera Wang Praised For ‘Eternal Youth’ As She Celebrates 72nd Birthday

Fundraiser Set Up For Crying German Girl At Euro 2020
Sport

Fundraiser Set Up For Crying German Girl At Euro 2020

Hannah Smith

Hannah Smith is a London-based journalist at UNILAD. After studying History at UCL she worked for print publications on both sides of the pond, including spells at Harper's Magazine and The Times, before graduating with an MA in Newspaper Journalism from City, University of London.

Topics: News, Maine, Massachusetts, no-article-matching, Now

Credits

ABC 30

  1. ABC 30

    11 arrested from heavily-armed group of men claiming not to recognize laws after standoff

 