Heavily Armed Protesters Gather Outside Kentucky Capitol Days After Capitol Riot

Around 100 armed protestors gathered outside the Kentucky Capitol building yesterday afternoon for a ‘patriot rally’ while the General Assembly was in session.

In a post to its Facebook page on January 2 advertising the event, the group, ‘United Kentucky’, said it would be ‘the biggest patriot rally the state of Kentucky has ever seen’.

The group, who came heavily armed with some carrying militia flags and pro-Trump signage, were protesting against socialism and communism and Governor Andy Beshear’s response to the coronavirus crisis.

Kentucky has seen a sharp increase in new coronavirus cases, and more than 2,800 deaths from the virus.

The demonstration, which lasted nearly three hours, was peaceful with no apparent acts of violence, Forbes reports.

One attendee, pastor Cliff Christman told the crowd that coronavirus ‘has been one of the biggest shams in world history’.

‘Grown men have been hiding in (their) homes nearly wetting their pants over this invisible enemy that nobody sees,’ he said.

Under Kentucky state laws, guns are permitted on the grounds of the Capitol and inside much of the building.

One speaker at the rally said the group were ‘here for peace, not a battle’, ‘but they’re sick and tired of what’s happening in this country’, The Courier Journal reports.

One armed protester, who was carrying zip ties, told the publication that he brought them ‘just in case’.

In response to the rally, Beshear denounced the protestors, adding that he would ‘not be intimidated’.

‘Three days after domestic terrorists attacked our U.S. Capitol, there was a militia rally in Frankfort. They brought zip ties. We will not be intimidated.

‘We will not be bullied. America is counting on the real patriots. Those who condemn hate and terror when they see it,’ he tweeted.