Heineken Advert Showing Vaccinated Old People In A Club Has Caused Outrage Online

Heineken has received backlash for an advert that encourages COVID-19 vaccinations to help protect against the deadly virus.

COVID-19 has had a huge impact on daily life, with many seeing vaccinations as a road back to some kind of normality.

Heineken decided to encourage people to get vaccinated by making a comedic video that showed pensioners partying because they had been jabbed.

Despite being a seemingly harmless advert, there has been a major backlash. One person wrote ‘Deranged advert. Sick company. #BoycottHeineken permanently’ while another noted, ‘The unvaccinated are going to have a great time, drinking Skol at Right Said Fred gigs until the end of time…’

Journalist Sonia Poulton even wrote, ‘May your profits be as weak as your product. You deserve to sink for this.’

There was also criticism for a beer company being health-conscious, with one comment asking, ‘You seem very concerned about public health all of a sudden, so can I ask, what’s the safe limit of alcohol to drink?’

Someone else asked, ‘I wonder how many people die of alcohol related deaths compared to Covid? Terrible advert, what a sham…..’ In terms of alcohol-related deaths, The Independent reported that last year saw an increase to 7,423. This is significantly less than 72,178 COVID-19 related deaths recorded by the government in the UK during the same period.

Of course, no anti-vax comment section would be complete without a George Orwell quote, and a commenter wrote ‘football, beer, and above all, gambling filled up the horizon of their minds. To keep them in control was not difficult…’

Check out the controversial ad:

There was praise for the advert from those who supported vaccinations. A Twitter user going by the name Alan wrote, ‘Great ad Thumbs up sense of humor is lost on the modern petals.’

Another Twitter user added, ‘Came to the comments to see. Yup wasn’t disappointed. A whole bunch of people that call out ‘snowflakes’ being massive snowflakes themselves. Hurrah! More Heineken for me! And I’ll be alive to enjoy it with my vaccine.’

The advert has clearly split opinions, but either way many will be hoping they can enjoy nights out again soon.