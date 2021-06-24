Here Are All The Countries Added To England’s Green Travel List

PA Images

A collection of favored vacation destinations have been added to England’s green travel list, which is exciting many for the months ahead.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced today that destinations have been added to England’s travel green list, including Spain’s Balearic Islands, Malta, Madeira, and some islands in the Caribbean, including Barbados.

The addition of Spain’s Balearic Islands is particularly noteworthy as it includes Ibiza, Menorca, Majorca and Formentera, which are all among the most popular vacation destinations for UK citizens.

These changes to the UK travel green list will come into effect at 4am on Wednesday 30 June.

With these new green list additions also comes the news that a collection of destinations have been added to the red list, including Eritrea, Haiti, Dominican Republic, Mongolia, Tunisia and Uganda have all been added. The red list countries mean that any visitors coming from these destinations will have to go through a ten day mandatory hotel quarantine period on their return to the UK.

This is just the second time government’s travel lists have been updated since the system was established on 17 May. According to Sky News, ‘each country is assessed based on a range of factors, including what proportion of a population is vaccinated, rates of infection, emerging new variants, and access to reliable scientific data and genomic sequencing.’