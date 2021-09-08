Here’s How The Government’s National Insurance Rise Will Affect You

There are billionaires who have increased their profits during this pandemic. They’ve done so by closing down our retail stores and used a global pandemic to make a profit off of our misery.

What a surprise that this Government, funded by those billionaires, is deciding to invest in more privatisation and is making frontline NHS workers and the rest of us pay for it?

This is not a recipe for more staff, they need restorative pay rises to bring our NHS back to safety, not more pay cuts.