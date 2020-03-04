Hero Dog Shot Twice Protecting Young Girl From Armed Robbers In Georgia WKRG/YouTube

Meet Starla, the two-year-old guard dog who saved a young girl’s life from armed robbers.

On Tuesday, March 3, just before 3.00pm, two men – one of whom was armed – showed up at the Ewing residence in South Fulton, Georgia, with intent to rob the home.

However, their criminal plans hit a bump in the road thanks to a particularly brave Yorkie, who saved a small child as well as chasing the intruders away.

Dion Ewing explained to WGCL how the incident unfolded. Her niece was home alone at the time, with only Starla there to keep her company.

However, her peace was soon disturbed when two men showed up at the premises. Dion said: ‘My niece got an alert on her phone… about somebody approaching.’ Her niece had to sit and watch as the men began trying to force their way into the house.

Dion added: ‘The other partner turned around and started kicking it from the back and he kicked it about two times and then the back came open. The door came open.’

As soon as they broke in, Starla went after the would-be robbers. However, in the process, she was shot twice. Thankfully, Starla distracted the intruders and gave Dion’s niece a moment to escape through the garage.

‘But as she was running out, the one who had the gun asked the other one if they wanted them to shoot her,’ Ewing added. Fortunately they never actually shot the young girl – because Starla hadn’t given up just yet. ‘They were chasing her out and the dog was chasing behind them. Even after being shot,’ she said.

After the incident, brave Starla is making a steady recovery. As Ewing said:

This little thing right here. It’s just like a little guard dog. And we are trying to keep her limited on the moving because of where she got injured at. They don’t want her to rip her lacerations. She got shot in her front leg and back leg.

The two robbers made a hasty escape after Starla disrupted their plans, speeding away from the scene. ‘They’re cowards. I think that, you know, if you know anything, please turn them in,’ Ewing said.

There are currently no known details regarding an investigation into the incident – however, anyone with any information is encouraged to contact South Fulton Police Department.