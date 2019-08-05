Hero Grandfather Died Shielding Wife And Granddaughter From El Paso Walmart Gunman

David Johnson/Facebook/MSNBC

A grandfather who was killed shielding his wife and granddaughter is the latest named victim of the deadly El Paso shooting.

David Johnson, 63, died while protecting his family from gunfire in the Texas Walmart, according to family members.

He was then separated from them during the chaos. The family were told he was receiving medical attention – however, the David Johnson they had identified was not the grandfather.

David Johnson/Facebook

As reported by the Mail Online, it wasn’t until Sunday, August 4, that Johnson’s death was confirmed. His wife and nine-year-old granddaughter are alive thanks to his heroic actions on the day.

At least 20 people were killed and 27 others injured in the mass shooting, which saw Patrick Crusius open fire on unwitting shoppers in an act of ‘domestic terrorism’.

Johnson is one of the named victims, along with Jordan and Andre Anchondo, who died while shielding their two-month-old son.

Jordan Anchondo/Facebook

It’s been alleged that Crusius uploaded a manifesto online through online messaging board 8chan, outlining his motives against Hispanics turning Texas into a ‘Democratic stronghold’.

A former congressman, Beto O’Rourke, has called out US President Donald Trump for his role in the shooting. O’Rourke says that Trump’s rhetoric gives way to a rise of extremism.

O’Rourke said:

You don’t get mass shootings like these, you don’t torch mosques, or put kids in cages until you have a president who is giving people permission to do that and that is exactly what is happening in the United States of America today.

MSNBC

At least 10 people were killed in a mass shooting just hours after El Paso, taking place in Ohio.

Since the start of 2019, there have been more than 250 mass shootings in the US alone.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]