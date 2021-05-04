Hero Jumps From Bridge To Save Toddler Who Fell Out Of Car During Accident

Ocean City Fire Department

A little girl who fell from a car and into a bay is now expected to make a full recovery thanks to the assistance of a Good Samaritan.

The 23-month-old child fell into the water at Assawoman Bay on Sunday, May 2, following a multi-vehicle crash on the Route 90 bridge in Ocean City, Maryland.

The heroic man, whose vehicle had also been involved in the crash, had been driving on the bridge at the time when the girl fell approximately 25ft into the bay. When he looked over into the water, the girl was lying face down, and he leapt into an area of water only 5ft deep to save her without hesitation.

You can find out more in the following news report:

Speaking with CNN, firefighter and medic at Ocean City Fire Department, Ryan Whittington, said:

He just jumped into action. He saved a 23-month-old child. There’s no doubt in our mind that if he had not did what he did when he did it that we would be having a different headline to this story.

He added:

For as much tragedy that you see there, the outcome has really been a successful one. It was a very fortunate day for a lot of people who experienced traumatic injury.

Both the child and the man, who has chosen to remain anonymous, were reportedly rescued by boaters out in the bay.

Ocean City Fire Department/Facebook

As per a press release from the Ocean City Fire Department, fire and police units were dispatched to the Route 90 bridge at approximately 2.45pm Sunday, May 2. One vehicle was discovered dangling halfway over the guardrail, while multiple people were found to have been injured.

Firefighters secured the vehicle using rescue tools, while paramedics attended to several patients, according to the press release.

Ocean City Fire Department and a senior deputy fire marshal in Worcester County, Rob Korb, told CNN that he had been out running errands when he ‘stumbled’ upon the incident:

The real hero in this situation is the good Samaritan that jumped in to provide life saving measures for the infant. I’d like to shake his hand or buy him a beer or both someday.

Eight people were reportedly taken to hospital following the crash, with the little girl flown to Johns Hopkins Children’s Hospital. Thankfully, all eight individuals have since been discharged and are said to be doing well.