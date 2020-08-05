Hero Nurse Saves Three Newborn Babies As Beirut Blast Rocks Hospital

UNICEF’s team in Beirut has not been spared. One of our colleagues lost his spouse, seven of our staff were mildly injured and dozens of personnel’s homes were damaged. Most of our staff- as are most people in Lebanon- are in a state of shock.

Yesterday’s catastrophe in Beirut adds to what has already been a terrible crisis for the people of Lebanon compounded by an economic collapse and a surge in coronavirus cases. The pandemic already meant that hospitals are overwhelmed, and frontline workers are exhausted.