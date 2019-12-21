Hero Truck Driver Stopped Underneath Bridge To Save Girl Who Was ‘Going To Jump’

Keith Dunne

A truck driver has been praised for coming to a halt underneath a bridge in an attempt to save a girl who appeared to be about to jump off.

The incident took place in Dublin, Ireland yesterday, December 20, as thousands of commuters journeyed to and from the city along the N7 road.

A photo taken by Keith Dunne, who was in the area at the time, shows what appeared to be a young woman clinging to the outer side of a set of railings on a bridge at Junction 3 on the Naas Road.

Google Maps

It’s unclear how long the girl had been there, but Dunne suspects she was going to jump from the bridge; a move which would have seriously injured or even killed her.

A couple of pedestrians had joined the girl on the bridge, presumably in an attempt to talk to her, but they did not get too close.

To prevent the young woman from badly harming herself, a quick thinking lorry driver travelling on the N7 came to a halt in the middle of the busy road. They positioned themselves right underneath the railings the girl was clinging to, meaning that if she did let go she would not fall all the way to the road below.

Describing the scene, Dunne commented:

She was going to jump at Naas today but an Artic lorry stooped under her [sic].

Keith Dunne

The photographer described the lorry driver as a ‘hero’, according to the Irish Mirror, and used the scene to raise awareness for suicide prevention.

He continued:

Not all heroes wear capes, it’s not a nice time of year to feel like you have to end your life, talk to someone, anybody please.

For the 1 in 4 people with a mental health problem, the festive season can sometimes be a time of sadness or worry. This Christmas, be sure to check in on your mates. pic.twitter.com/OG6rV47dvr — Time to Change (@TimetoChange) December 17, 2019

The lorry driver has not been identified, but members of the public have praised them for their actions, with one pointing out they are likely to have saved ‘somebody’s poor mum, sister, lover, wife, nan or aunty’.

The appreciative person added:

What a fast thinking and very courageous lorry driver. Well done mate. Respect and prayers go out to you.

It's great to see so many people sharing our helpline details today. Just a reminder that we're here for anyone who needs someone. If you're struggling to cope, we're here to listen. pic.twitter.com/jppPpX9yhu — Samaritans (@samaritans) December 20, 2019

The charity Samaritans, who provide support to anyone in emotional distress, struggling to cope, or at risk of suicide, has pointed out the festive season can be the ‘hardest time of the year’ for some.

Volunteers for the charity will be working throughout the Christmas period to ensure help is available for those who need it.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, please don’t suffer alone. If you are in the UK call Samaritans for free on their anonymous 24-hour phone line on 116 123.

If you are in the US contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for free on 1-800-273-8255.