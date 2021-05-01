Hero Who Died Trying To Save Woman From Thames Nominated For Bravery Award
A heroic man who died trying to save a woman from the River Thames has been nominated for a bravery award.
20-year-old Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole, also known as Jimi, had been heading home from work at a London restaurant at around midnight on Saturday, April 24, when he saw a woman fall into the Thames from London Bridge.
Showing extraordinary bravery, Olubunmi-Adewole and another man got into the river to help her. Although the coastguard and the Metropolitan Police marine unit managed to rescue the woman and the other man, Olubunmi-Adewole couldn’t be located.
Sadly, at around 6.00am the following morning, Olubunmi-Adewole’s body was recovered from the Thames. In a statement released by the police, his brother described him as ‘the most generous person’.
Now the City of London Police have announced they will be nominating Olubunmi-Adewole for the Royale Humane Society’s bravery award, and will also be seeking to award him a Commissioner’s commendation.
According to a tweeted statement by the the City of London Police:
We feel that is absolutely right to recognise the bravery and selfless actions of Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole, known as Jimi.
To honour his memory and heroism, we have contacted the Royal Humane Society to start the nomination process for their bravery award, and we are also looking to award Jimi a commissioner’s commendation from the City of London Police.
Our thoughts remain with his friends and family at this difficult time.
Speaking with The Sun, Jimi’s father, Michael Adewola, said:
We want his life to mean something, it will always mean something to us, but he should be rewarded for the bravery he showed, he deserves a medal for what he did.
He is a very unique and angelic soul, and I am proud of him, so proud, and I want the world to know he is the deepest and most wonderful man.
His brother added that Jimi was ‘irreplaceable’.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
Most Read StoriesMost Read