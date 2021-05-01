Hero Who Died Trying To Save Woman From Thames Nominated For Bravery Award

We feel that is absolutely right to recognise the bravery and selfless actions of Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole, known as Jimi.

To honour his memory and heroism, we have contacted the Royal Humane Society to start the nomination process for their bravery award, and we are also looking to award Jimi a commissioner’s commendation from the City of London Police.

Our thoughts remain with his friends and family at this difficult time.