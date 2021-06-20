Hero Who Saved Toddler From Bridge Honoured With Air Force Flight

Ocean City FD/US Air Force Thunderbirds

A Maryland hero who saved a toddler has been honoured with a ‘Thunderbirds’ flight.

On May 2, Jonathan Bauer and his daughter were out running errands before becoming entangled in a crash on Route 90 bridge in Ocean City, after a truck lost control and flipped onto the guardrail.

After his own car was hit in the multi-vehicle collision, he checked his child was okay before eventually noticing a little girl struggling in the Assawoman Bay. Without hesitation, he jumped 25ft off the bridge and saved her life. Yesterday, June 19, the Air Force Thunderbirds recognised him as their ‘hometown hero’ and took him on the flight of his life.

‘I popped up, swam over to the girl, lifted her out of the water, and looked at her. Her mouth was open, her eyes were semi-open and then I put her against my shoulder very high and aggressively patted her on the back,’ Bauer said at a press conference. Soon after, she spat up water and they were picked up by a nearby boat and reached first responders, who praised him for his life-saving efforts.

Sharing footage of his flight and photos on social media, the Thunderbirds wrote: ‘His selfless act shows the best America has to offer, and we’re proud to have honored him with a flight today.’

Ryan Whittington, a firefighter and medic at Ocean City Fire Department, also told CNN: ‘He just jumped into action. He saved a 23-month-old child. There’s no doubt in our mind that if he had not did what he did when he did it that we would be having a different headline to this story.’

Bauer’s daughter said watching him jump off the bridge was the ‘scariest part’ of her life, Today reports, and his wife Wendi revealed he’s actually afraid of heights.